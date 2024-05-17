Weekend Weather- Stormy and Wet 5-17-19-2024

Localized flooding may happen in those prone to it happening, so keep an eye out for advisories. As of right now some storms may reach severe levels, but a widespread outbreak looks unlikely. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. High near 74. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

