Weekend Weather- Stormy and Wet 5-17-19-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-

Localized flooding may happen in those prone to it happening, so keep an eye out for advisories. As of right now some storms may reach severe levels, but a widespread outbreak looks unlikely.

Today
Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. High near 74. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

