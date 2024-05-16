Weather 5-16-17-2024 Rain and Storms Return

Expect more chances for flooding Friday and Saturday, before we dry out again on Sunday. Strong to severe storms are possible on both days. We will monitor threats and let you know when things change.

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. High near 75. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

