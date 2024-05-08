Temporary Road Closures due to Buckner Lane Widening Project

Construction on the Buckner Lane Widening Project started several months ago, and now, crews are gearing up to enact extended road closures as part of the process.

From May 28 – June 18, Buckner Lane will be closed from Wades Crossing to Wilkerson Place. Residents will still have access to private driveways within the closure area.

A detour will be set up for thru traffic, utilizing Stewart Campbell Pointe, New Port Royal Road, and Duplex Road. Signs will be set up along the detour route.

This is the only planned closure for Buckner Lane during this portion of the construction.

From June 19 – July 3, crews will be closing Spring Station Drive from Buckner Lane to near Summit High School. During this time, vehicles will still be able to access Summit High School and Spring Station Middle School via Twin Lakes Drive, as shown in the photo below.

The final closure during this construction phase will take place on Twin Lakes Drive from July 8 – July 22. Access to and from the schools and neighborhoods in the area will be available via Spring Station Drive.

During the Spring Station Drive and Twin Lakes Drive closures, Buckner Lane will be fully open.

All construction timelines are weather-dependent.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email