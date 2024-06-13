Kids Eat Free at Ruby Sunshine this Summer

June 13, 2024 – School is out, and it’s time for a summer brunch Have your kids unplug their devices and head to Ruby Sunshine for a FREE meal through August! As long as Mom, Dad, a Grandparent or any other adult purchases an entree, up to two (2) free kids’ menu items can be redeemed.

Tennessee locations include Knoxville, TN, Franklin, TN, Chattanooga, TN and Nashville, TN (“Hillsboro Village”).

By offering Kids Eat Free Every Day*, Ruby Sunshine aims to provide a fun and budget-friendly summer outing.

Indulge in the classics or feast on Berry Chantilly Beignets, Peaches & Cream Stuffed French Toast, Bloody Mary Shrimp Ceviche, or a refreshing Watermelon Margarita, as these limited-time items are all back by popular demand.

*This offer is for kids ages 12 and under, valid every day of the six weeks.

Source: Ruby Sunshine

