Kelly Clarkson’s Former Hendersonville Home Makes List of Top Celebrity Home Sales of 2021

Top Ten Real Estate Deals shared its top 10 celebrity home sales for 2021.

On the list, you’ll find a Jonas Brother, Alicia Keys, Tom Cruise, Matt Damon, and Kelly Clarkson’s Hendersonville home which sold in 2021.

Kelly Clarkson’s home took four years to sell for $6.3 million. The home has seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a family room, and a children’s room with built-in bunks. There’s also a billiard room. Conveniently located close to Nashville, the property sits on Old Hickory Lake with ample outdoor spaces to enjoy such as a sand volleyball court and a boat dock.

The complete list of celebrity homes includes: