OBITUARY: Dennis Raymond Muth

Dennis Raymond Muth, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his grandson, Marcus Pena. Survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Emily R. Muth; cherished children, Jason Muth and his wife Jill, Regina Hickman and Kimberly Hahn; fond brother, Ronald Muth and his wife Bobbie; forever loved grandchildren, Stephen Hahn, Paris Hahn, Moorea Muth, Tyler Muth and Pierson Muth.

Visitation will take place Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from 11-1 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 2:00pm in the Chapel of The Middle Tennessee State Cemetery.