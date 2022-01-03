U.S. Figure Skating Championships Reintroduce COVID Vaccination and Testing Protocols for Attendees

U.S. Figure Skating announced it has reintroduced its COVID-19 vaccination and testing protocols for all persons attending the 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships, scheduled for Jan. 3-9 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

All event attendees over the age of 5 will be required to show proof of vaccination, or a negative PCR or NAAT COVID-19 test was taken within three days prior to entering Bridgestone Arena. Additionally, masks will be required for everyone inside Bridgestone Arena. Bridgestone Arena will use the CLEAR app as it has for the NHL Nashville Predators games and other events held at the facility earlier this year. There will be no on-site testing available for spectators at Bridgestone Arena. More information for spectators is available here.

After closely monitoring national COVID-19 transmission data with specific attention to Davidson County (Nashville, Tennessee) over the past 30 days and in consultation with local organizers and health officials, U.S. Figure Skating is returning to its pre-Nov. 13 protocols to create the safest possible environment for athletes, coaches, spectators and volunteers.

U.S. Figure Skating also has reduced athlete interactions by canceling autograph sessions, reorganizing in-person functions, and implementing other precautions to help mitigate risk for athletes, including restricting access to the secondary practice rink, located in Bellevue, to accredited individuals only.

The competition’s COVID-19 protocols for those accredited to access Bridgestone Arena’s event level have also been updated. As previously shared, all accredited individuals will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR or NAAT test regardless of vaccination status to receive accreditation. Additionally, all credentialed individuals participating in the event for more than four days will be required to take a second, on-site test at the expense of U.S. Figure Skating.