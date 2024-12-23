Kate Spade New York to Open Soon at Tanger Outlets Nashville

Tanger Outlets Nashville is set to welcome yet another iconic fashion brand in early spring 2025 with the opening of kate spade new york. Beloved by shoppers across the world, the retailer will offer its coveted assortment of sophisticated and elevated handbags, accessories, gifts and more in a new store location near The Green. The addition is the latest to round out Tanger Nashville’s dynamic lineup of upscale brands, including Ralph Lauren, Nike, Pottery Barn Outlet, Roller Rabbit, Vineyard Vines and others.

“As we reflect on the success of our first year in the community, we can’t think of a better way to continue the momentum than welcoming kate spade new york in the new year,” said Tanger Nashville Marketing Director Mackenzie Reagan. “This global lifestyle brand is a perfect fit for our center, and we are confident it will become a must-stop shop for our guests who are always looking for the very best brands at the best prices.”

Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, kate spade new york has always stood for color, wit, optimism, and femininity. Today, it is a global lifestyle brand synonymous with joy, delivering seasonal collections of handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Known for its rich heritage and unique brand DNA, kate spade new york offers a distinctive point of view, and celebrates communities of women around the globe who live their perfectly imperfect lifestyles. The kate spade new york location will open at Tanger Nashville in Spring 2025 in a 3,500-square-foot store located near The Green.

