What is the Most Popular Holiday Cocktail in Tennessee?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for enjoying fun holiday drinks. But just what beverage puts you in the Christmas spirit may depend on which U.S. state you live in.

This holiday season, the team at Drinksworld have scoured the internet to discover each state’s most popular Christmas cocktail — and you may be surprised to learn which merry libation nabbed the top spot in your area. The top five holiday drinks are hot buttered rum, Christmas punch, cranberry mimosa, coquito, and Irish coffee.

Twelve states, including Alabama, Arizona, and California, are researching how to make Eggnog. This creamy, spiced classic has remained a top choice for many during the holiday season. Whether enjoyed in warm climates like Texas or more wintry areas like Michigan, it continues to be a holiday tradition for countless people.

In colder states, Hot Buttered Rum comes in strong, ranking as the top cocktail in 10 states. This warm, comforting drink is a favorite in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, Maine, Utah, Tennessee, and West Virginia during the winter months. Its rich, buttery flavor makes it perfect for cozy nights by the fire.

Christmas Punch is also a popular choice, especially in 8 states. Whether it’s for a holiday gathering or a festive family celebration, this fruity drink is favored in places like Colorado, Delaware, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Ohio.

Cranberry Mimosa is also making its mark in seven states. Loved for its tartness and effervescence, it’s popular in places like Iowa, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Louisiana, Hawaii. Its light and festive nature make it a great option for brunch or casual get-togethers.

Coquito, with its tropical coconut flavor, remains a holiday favorite in 6 states. Whether you’re in Florida, New York, or New Jersey, this Puerto Rican tradition brings a sweet, festive touch to the holiday season. Its smooth, spiced profile has made it a cherished drink for families celebrating together.

Irish Coffee was the most popular in 5 states. Places like Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island enjoy its rich mix of coffee and whiskey. Ideal for those who want a warming, energizing drink, it’s a perfect choice for chilly December mornings.

Finally, the Brandy Alexander, with its creamy decadence, is the drink of choice for a more indulgent holiday experience. Enjoyed in Illinois and Pennsylvania, this cocktail is the perfect treat for those looking to end the year on a sweet note.

