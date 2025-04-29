Just Love Coffee to Open New Drive-Thru in South Franklin

Just Love Coffee (Spring Hill) announced via social media that it will open a new South Franklin drive-thru location.

“Sharing, Exciting News — We’re Growing Again! Just Love Coffee Cafe is expanding! In addition to our cozy Main Street location in Spring Hill and our new convenient drive-thru at Graceland Church near I-840, we’re thrilled to announce a new drive-thru location coming in May near Berry Farms!”

The newest location will be at Shoppes at Henpeck, 1276 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin. No specific opening date has been shared yet.

While you wait for the new drive-thru to open, you can find Just Love Coffee at 4816 Main Street in Spring Hill and a drive-thru location at Graceland Church in Franklin at 1667 Lewisburg Pike.

The brand Just Love Coffee was officially established in 2009. Just Love Coffee Roasters founder Rob Webb and his wife, Emily, had always dreamed of expanding their family of four through adoption. In 2009, Rob boarded a plane that would take him to Ethiopia, arguably the birthplace of coffee, and to his new daughters. Little did he know the experience would not only change his life but the lives of so many others.

Having heard the stories of sacrifice and determination by other adoptive families and feeling the financial strains that come with an adoption journey, the proverbial light bulb went off in Rob’s mind and a new business concept took root. He would build a business using hand-roasted coffees to help others whose passion was to “just love.” Initially, the company started out as an e-commerce business that allowed adoptive families, mission-minded groups, and non-profits to fundraise through their program. Through the online fundraising program, the company has been able to give back nearly $500,000 to those in the program. In 2014, Rob and his “Bean Team” began developing the unique food program that opened the doors to franchising the coffee shop and eatery.

