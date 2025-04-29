Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 29, 2025

These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from April 22-29, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|Just Love Coffee Mobile 1
|100
|4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|04/28/2025
|Neighbors of Franklin
|100
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/28/2025
|Neighbors of Franklin Bar
|100
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/28/2025
|Just Love Coffee Mobile 2
|100
|4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|04/28/2025
|Salsa
|100
|1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/26/2025
|Steel Pony
|100
|5532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/26/2025
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Kitchen
|100
|601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/25/2025
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Harth Bar
|100
|601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/25/2025
|NASHVILLE MOOSIC CITY ICE CREAM
|100
|309 Mallory Station Rd 309 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/25/2025
|Puckett's Bar
|100
|120 Fourth Ave. S Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/25/2025
|Sopapilla's - Bar
|100
|1109 Davenport Blvd. Suite 600 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/24/2025
|Karrington Rowe Bar
|100
|330 Franklin Road Suite 913D 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/23/2025
|Franklin Marriott Stave Lounge
|100
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/23/2025
|Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery Bar
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/23/2025
|Chick-Fil-A
|100
|330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/23/2025
|Karrington Rowe
|100
|330 Franklin Road Suite 913D 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/23/2025
|Chilis Grill & Bar Lounge
|100
|7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/22/2025
|Jiving Turkey Food Truck
|100
|113 Natchez Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/22/2025
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant - Bar
|100
|1031 Riverside Drivel STE C Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/22/2025
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant
|100
|1031 Center Pointe Pl STE C Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/22/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
