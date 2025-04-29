Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 29, 2025

Michael Carpenter
These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from April 22-29, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
Just Love Coffee Mobile 11004816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine04/28/2025
Neighbors of Franklin1004031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/28/2025
Neighbors of Franklin Bar1004031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/28/2025
Just Love Coffee Mobile 21004816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine04/28/2025
Salsa1001028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/26/2025
Steel Pony1005532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up04/26/2025
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Kitchen100601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up04/25/2025
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Harth Bar100601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/25/2025
NASHVILLE MOOSIC CITY ICE CREAM100309 Mallory Station Rd 309 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/25/2025
Puckett's Bar100120 Fourth Ave. S Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/25/2025
Sopapilla's - Bar1001109 Davenport Blvd. Suite 600 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/24/2025
Karrington Rowe Bar100330 Franklin Road Suite 913D 37027Food Service - Routine04/23/2025
Franklin Marriott Stave Lounge100700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/23/2025
Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery Bar1001010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/23/2025
Chick-Fil-A100330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/23/2025
Karrington Rowe100330 Franklin Road Suite 913D 37027Food Service - Follow-Up04/23/2025
Chilis Grill & Bar Lounge1007083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/22/2025
Jiving Turkey Food Truck100113 Natchez Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/22/2025
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant - Bar1001031 Riverside Drivel STE C Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/22/2025
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant1001031 Center Pointe Pl STE C Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up04/22/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

