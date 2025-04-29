Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 29, 2025

These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from April 22-29, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Inspection Type Date Just Love Coffee Mobile 1 100 4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 04/28/2025 Neighbors of Franklin 100 4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/28/2025 Neighbors of Franklin Bar 100 4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/28/2025 Just Love Coffee Mobile 2 100 4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 04/28/2025 Salsa 100 1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/26/2025 Steel Pony 100 5532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/26/2025 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Kitchen 100 601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/25/2025 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Harth Bar 100 601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/25/2025 NASHVILLE MOOSIC CITY ICE CREAM 100 309 Mallory Station Rd 309 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/25/2025 Puckett's Bar 100 120 Fourth Ave. S Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/25/2025 Sopapilla's - Bar 100 1109 Davenport Blvd. Suite 600 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/24/2025 Karrington Rowe Bar 100 330 Franklin Road Suite 913D 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/23/2025 Franklin Marriott Stave Lounge 100 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/23/2025 Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery Bar 100 1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/23/2025 Chick-Fil-A 100 330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/23/2025 Karrington Rowe 100 330 Franklin Road Suite 913D 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/23/2025 Chilis Grill & Bar Lounge 100 7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/22/2025 Jiving Turkey Food Truck 100 113 Natchez Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/22/2025 Nacho's Mexican Restaurant - Bar 100 1031 Riverside Drivel STE C Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/22/2025 Nacho's Mexican Restaurant 100 1031 Center Pointe Pl STE C Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/22/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

