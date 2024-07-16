It’s Christmas in July in Downtown Franklin

Christmas trees and winter coats are not what you typically see in downtown Franklin in the middle of July, especially with heat index coming close to 100 degrees.

But if you are headed downtown, you can catch a glimpse of the making of a Christmas movie.

City of Franklin shared on social media, The cast and production crew of ‘A Little Women’s Christmas’ are shooting this modern retelling of the classic novel for Great American Family’s ‘Great American Christmas 2024’ lineup! This holiday production will continue on the sidewalks of Main Street and inside some local downtown stores through the 23rd.”

No streets will be closed at this time, the City did share pedestrians might be stopped intermittently during filming.

Great American Family shared on their website that Trevor Donovan (‘Twas the Text Before Christmas, Jingle Bell Princess), Jen Lilley (A Paris Christmas Waltz, “Days Of Our Lives”), Laura Osnes (Candace Cameron Bure Presents: Just In Time, A Dash of Christmas), Jesse Hutch (A Christmas Blessing, B&B Merry), Jillian Murray (A Brush With Christmas), and Julia Reilly (“County Rescue”), will star in the network’s first-ever ensemble Christmas Original Movie, A Little Women’s Christmas. It also stars Gladys Knight, who performs her new original Christmas song, “Joy.”

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email