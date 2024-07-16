Tenn Pin Alley Opens Mini Golf and Go-Kart Attractions

Tenn Pin Alley opened its latest outdoor attractions: go-karts and mini golf.

Sharing the news on social media, they stated, “Drumroll, please … the announcement we’ve all been waiting for! Our outdoor attractions are NOW OPEN! We appreciate your patience and understanding during this process, and we can’t wait to share these awesome new attractions with you!”

Tenn Pin Alley is a family entertainment center located at 730 Mooresville Pike in Columbia. It offers bowling, arcade games, laser tag, and other fun activities. The center also offers one- and two-seat electric go-karts for exploring an 850-foot track. The driver’s minimum age is ten, and the height requirement is 4′ 8″. Passengers ride for free. The mini golf course has 18 holes, from steampunk-themed robots to penalty holes and unique obstacles.

After you finish the go-karts, Tenn Pin Alley has 32 bowling lanes, bumper cars, laser tag, an arcade, and a cafe with a full menu.

Hours of operation are Monday- Thursday, 10 am – 10 pm, Friday-Saturday, 10 am – 12 am and Sunday, 11 am – 10 pm.

