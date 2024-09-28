Island-Inspired Kokomo Trading Company Brings Award-Winning Cuisine and Live Music to Franklin’s Westhaven

Kokomo Trading Company is a locally owned, island-inspired, music city-infused, award-winning restaurant located by the lake in the Westhaven Towncenter at 158 Front Street, Suite 100, Franklin.

Here are three things to know before you visit the restaurant.

They offer chef-created cuisine. The menu emphasizes high-quality, fresh, locally sourced ingredients prepared daily in their scratch kitchen, including a seed-oil-free cooking process and wild-caught fish. Kokomo’s signature dishes include Turkey Kokomo, the Bermuda Fish Sandwich, Chopped Beach Salad, Trini Roti Wrap, Island Burger, specialty bowls, and more. They offer various healthy options to accommodate dietary preferences, including Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and Vegan.

You can find a selection of signature cocktails, craft beers, fine wines, and signature island-style frozen blends made from real fruit and ultra-pure alcohol. These are also available in popular non-alcoholic versions and 64-oz. party bags TO GO.

Find live music. Kokomo offers free live music performances every Friday and Saturday evening, an open mic every Wednesday evening, and other special event nights. Event details at kokomotradingco.com.

Kokomo Trading Company received the Open Table Diner’s Choice award in 2023 and 2024 and one or more voter’s Choice awards each month since opening. Customer reviews across all platforms average five stars.

Founded by music industry veterans Loren Johnson and Jason Tucker, alongside Executive Chef David Morrow, Kokomo Trading Company offers a unique dining experience that transports guests to an island getaway. Drawing on their travels to beaches and islands around the world, the founders have created a unique and welcoming atmosphere.

Kokomo is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Happy hour is daily from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., offering discounts on various wines, beers, island-style frozen blends, and select appetizers.

