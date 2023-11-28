In-N-Out Burger Files Plans for Franklin Restaurant

Plans have been filed for In-N-Out Burger’s first Tennessee location, to be located in Franklin.

The City of Franklin sent out a public notice regarding the proposed location – Goose Creek Bypass and Goose Creek Drive – and will host a virtual neighborhood meeting on December 5th to provide neighbors with more information.

The notice states its purpose is to “…provide public notice of an upcoming Virtual Neighborhood Meeting for a proposed Development Plan located at Map 117, Parcel 01907 at Goose Creek Bypass and Goose Creek Drive in Franklin, TN. The applicant is proposing a 4,000 square foot restaurant and 92,000 square feet of office space.”

The purpose of the meeting is to “make citizens aware of a potential new development within your immediate vicinity and allow you to engage with the applicant early in the review process. The meeting is meant to be informative and provide an opportunity to ask questions directly to the developers about the project. If the project continues with a formal application to the city, it will go through a Public Hearing process.”

Construction on the new development and office is expected to begin in late 2024.

Earlier this year, In-N-Out Burger announced it would open an Eastern territory office in Franklin, TN.

California’s first “drive-thru” hamburger stand, In-N-Out was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. In-N-Out still makes its own 100% American beef patties from whole chucks, all burgers are made-to-order, French fries are made from fresh, whole potatoes hand-diced minutes before enjoyed, shakes are made with real ice cream, and nothing is ever frozen or microwaved.