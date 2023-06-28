In-N-Out Burger Secures Land for Headquarters in Franklin

In-N-Out Burger has purchased 28.9 acres of land at Goose Creek bypass and Lewisburg Pike in Franklin for $36.1 million, reports Nashville Business Journal.

The property will be the location for In-N-Out Burger headquarters and the site for the first restaurant in the area. Construction will begin on the office space in late 2024 with an onsite restaurant opening in 2025 ahead of the completion of the headquarters. The headquarters which will be approximately 100,000 square feet should be completed by 2026.

This will be the company’s first expansion East of Texas. In-N-Out Burger has 385 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. The Tennessee restaurants will be In-N-Out’s first establishments east of Texas.

The project will create 277 new jobs in Williamson County.