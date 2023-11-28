McBride Named MVC First-Team Scholar-Athlete

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Valley Conference has announced the 2023 Scholar-Athlete teams. Rachel McBride has been named a First-Team Scholar-Athlete. The senior currently averages a 3.99 GPA as an Elementary Education major.

Along with academics, McBride has written herself in the record books for the Belmont Volleyball Program. The libero finished her career at No. 2 for career digs in the program with 1,630 digs.

Follow Belmont volleyball on social media – @BelmontVB on Twitter, @belmontvball on Instagram – for complete coverage of the Bruins. Stay up to date with all of Belmont’s athletic programs via the official app of the Belmont Bruins, available both in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

Source: Belmont Sports

More Sports News