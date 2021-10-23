Important Information Senior Women Need to Know About Breast Cancer

What Senior Women Need to Know About Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers women face. The two most significant risk factors for this type of cancer are being female and getting older. Therefore, senior women need to be aware of this disease. Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, start the conversation. (Currents by Great Call)

Seniors and Breast Cancer Basics

What Is Breast Cancer?

Cancer is a general term for many diseases where abnormal cells form and negatively impact healthy cells. Groups of these cells are called tumors. For example, breast cancer affects tissues in the breasts and can come in different forms, like metastatic, inflammatory, or ductal carcinoma in breast tissues.

Risk Factors for Breast Cancer

Besides being a woman and being a senior, several factors increase the risk of breast cancer. Risk factors include:

Never having children or having a first child at an older age (35+)

Having dense breast tissue

A family history of breast or ovarian cancer

Previous cancer in one breast or breast tissue abnormalities like hyperplasia

Diagnosing Breast Cancer

If symptoms of breast cancer appear, a senior may be diagnosed through one or more of the following:

A mammogram

An MRI

An ultrasound

A biopsy

Lab tests

(National Breast Cancer Foundation)

Treating Breast Cancer in Seniors

Women over the age of 65 make up 40 percent of patients newly diagnosed with breast cancer. Treating senior patients can be different than treating cancer in younger patients. Although treatment strategies depend on the type of cancer, all treatments seek to kill unhealthy cells but treatments also carry risks. For seniors, the risks can be so significant that treatment can’t be administered as strongly. Unfortunately, this is often the case when seniors already have other medical conditions or physical vulnerabilities. Seniors with breast cancer should ask their doctors questions about treatment to understand the prescribed course of treatment and understand the associated risks.

Common cancer treatments include:

Surgery

Radiation

Chemotherapy

Hormone therapy

Targeted medicinal therapy

(NCBI)

Breast Cancer Prevention and Detection Tips

For those who are 55 and older, these prevention and detection tips can reduce the risk of breast cancer and increase the chances of detecting breast cancer earlier.

Have a mammogram every other year

Pay attention to any changes in breasts and report them to your doctor right away

Talk to a doctor if you are at high risk of breast cancer

Ask your doctor about tamoxifen and raloxifene if you are at high risk

Maintain a healthy weight and nutritious diet

Stay physically active

Avoid post-menopausal hormones

Don’t smoke

(Siteman Cancer Center)

Home Care Tip

The National Breast Cancer Foundation offers a free guide to symptoms that senior women may find helpful. You can help a senior download this guide at nationalbreastcancer.org.