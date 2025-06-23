Flower Child Opens in Franklin on June 24th

The wait is finally over for the newest Sam Fox restaurant concept, Flower Child, to open in Franklin.

This will be the first location for the fast-casual concept. It is located at 1560 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 150, next to Whole Foods, and will officially open on Tuesday, June 24th.

Flower Child has gained a devoted following across the country. The menu features a variety of customizable bowls, wraps, salads, and mix-and-match veggies, grains, fruits, and proteins, making clean eating convenient whether guests are vegetarian, vegan, paleo, gluten-free, or simply looking for a nourishing meal. There are only a few desserts on the menu. We highly recommend the chocolate chip cashew cookie or the chocolate pudding. They also feature seasonal sangria, beer, and wine. As you arrive, you place your order at the counter, and your food will be brought to your table.

The exterior and interior of the Franklin location are both curated art installations that reflect the vitality of Flower Child’s food, the joy of its people, and the charm of Franklin itself. The restaurant’s signature hand-painted lemon mural anchors the exterior. Bursting with brightness and life, the lemons symbolize the freshness and healthfulness that define Flower Child’s food and team.

Flower Child will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering dine-in and patio dining and a robust catering program. Guests can also place to-go orders for pick-up, opt for curbside pick-up, or request delivery. To enhance convenience, a Flower Child app will also be available, allowing guests to have a seamless ordering experience while earning exclusive rewards.

