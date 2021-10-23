WCS Golfers Win State Titles

Golfers from two WCS high schools were on their A-game during the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) golf State championships October 4-8.

The Brentwood High’s boys golf team won the TSSAA State Golf Division 1-AA Boys Team championship. The team includes senior Bryce Callaway, senior Nolan Griggs, freshman Sam Johnson, junior Troup Wallace and senior Grant Clunan. The last BHS boys golf team championship title was in 2015.

“One of the biggest rewards as a coach is to see your athletes achieve their goals,” said BHS Golf Coach Chris Saunders. “I am so proud of the way this group competed throughout the year in the toughest district in Tennessee. Nothing came easy for our guys in post-season play, but they found a way to get the job done. This is a special group of guys that truly loves the game of golf and enjoys competing with one another every day. I am so happy for them to experience winning a State championship. These are memories that they will never forget.”

Franklin High junior Sophia DiPaolo won the TSSAA State Golf Division 1-AA Girls Individual championship. The school’s last individual girls golf champion was in 1977.

“I am beyond proud of Sophia for shining and showing her incredible talent while clenching the State title,” said FHS Golf Coach Jon Whipple. “The joy of coaching is watching your players sharpen their skills and mental toughness with experience, and Sophia has both grown into an exceptional person and phenomenal athlete during her time at Franklin. I truly believe there isn’t a shot out there she can’t hit. Her preparation, confidence and ability to overcome adversity are a big part of her golf game and have helped her thrive all season.”