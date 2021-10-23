Photo of the Day: October 23, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the Nashville Zoo. Pictured is a Sumatran Tiger.

About the Sumatran Tiger, Nashville Zoo writes they “are the smallest subspecies of tigers. Their beautiful orange and black striped coats provide camouflage when hunting prey at night. Sumatran tigers can reach speeds of 40 mph, but only for short distances. Sumatran Tigers are territorial and generally live on their own except when coming together for courtship. Cubs stay with their mother for about 1.5-2 years until surviving on their own. They are obligate carnivores, which means they live exclusively on meat. However, they do enjoy the smell of sweet things such as cinnamon and perfume which are used for enrichment. Fun fact, your house cat is actually a small tiger! Domestic house cats share about 95.6% of their DNA with tigers, from which they diverged on the evolutionary tree about 10.8 million years ago.”

You can visit the Sumatran tigers at Tiger Crossroads. The Zoo is currently open 9am – 4pm daily.

The Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.

