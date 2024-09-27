Hurricane Helene Disrupts Blood Supply: Donors Needed Now

Blood Assurance is in immediate need of blood and platelet donors after the devastating landfall of Hurricane Helene and its on the blood supply.

The storm has caused widespread cancellations of appointments and blood drives across Blood Assurance’s service area. In addition, Blood Assurance is on standby this week with the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC), to provide immediate support to communities in Florida if needed.

BERC, made up of 35 community blood centers across the United States, collects extra units of blood on a rotating basis to be ready for disasters like this. These life-saving donations are crucial in times of crisis.

In order to recover from the cancellations, and to be ready to respond, Blood Assurance will be opening their location in Franklin for special hours this Sunday from 9am-1pm. It will also be open normal hours on Saturday from 8am-2pm.

Blood Assurance is in critical need of O-Negative, O-Positive, and platelet donors. O-Negative is the universal blood type, often used in emergencies, while O-Positive is the most common blood type in the U.S. Platelets help control bleeding and are vital in emergency situations. Blood Assurance is also looking for AB Plasma donors, as AB is the universal plasma type.

Now through September 30th, donors will be entered to win a $500 Visa gift card. For each person who donates at the Franklin, Bellevue, Clarksville, Columbia, Hermitage, or Nashville centers between now and October 15th, $5 will be donated to CARES.

You can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also accepted.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.

