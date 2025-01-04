How to Stay Ahead of Scammers in 2025

We all need to be alert and know how to detect the latest scams and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is providing tips on how you can stay ahead of scams this year and help your community.

Get Educated With Free Materials – Take advantage of the free materials and information the FTC has on hundreds of different scams. Learn more about what scammers say and do. Start at consumer.ftc.gov. On this site, you’ll find articles, consumer alerts, and advice to help you spot and avoid scams.

Keep up with the latest. Sign up for FTC consumer alerts at ftc.gov/ConsumerAlerts to get email updates on recent scams, announcements, and advice.

Talk About it – The next thing you can do is to talk about scams. With your friends, family, co-workers, etc… Talking about scams is a great way to help you and your community stay protected.

Share It – Get print materials to share with your community. Go to ftc.gov/BulkOrder and order free resources on a variety of consumer topics. Delivery is also free.

Share what you know. Have a conversation, leave FTC materials where people will see them, or post on social media. Are you part of a group? Consider using Pass It On or Pásalo presentations, complete with notes and supporting materials, to start a conversation about scams. All FTC content is in the public domain, which means there’s no copyright or permission needed to use it.

Report it – Please remember the FTC wants to hear about scams in any language, even if you didn’t lose money. Report in English at ReportFraud.ftc.gov — or in Spanish at ReporteFraude.ftc.gov. To report in other languages, call (877) 382-4357 and press 3 to speak to an interpreter in your preferred language.

