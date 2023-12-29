How to Get a One Cent Burger From Wendy’s (Limited Time Offer)

There aren’t many things you can purchase for one cent these days but we found a deal we have to pass along.

Now until January 2, Wendy’s is offering a one cent Jr. Bacon cheeseburger in celebration of National Bacon Day on December 30th.

The Jr. bacon cheeseburger is a beef patty, topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Here’s what you have to do in order to get the one cent burger. Download the Wendy’s app, create an awards account and find the Reward Store. From there, you can select the one cent burger.

Visit the Wendy’s website for more information here.