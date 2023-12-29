Photo of the Day: December 29, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: A star-studded cast of celebrities came together on Saturday, December 16th for the Hope for the Holidays – An Evening with Louis York & Friends benefit concert at The Fisher Center in Nashville, TN.

The event was hosted by Kelly Sutton with musical performances led by R&B duo Louis York (Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly), with performances by Ari Afsar, Jay Allen, Charles Esten, Megan Linsey, Kylie Morgan, Cade Thompson, The Shindellas and Twinnie as well as special appearances by Spoken Word Poet Steve Connell, music and media icon Kathie Lee Gifford, and U.S. Olympian and philanthropist Scott Hamilton.

The event benefited four local charities – Nashville Peacemakers, Alzheimer’s Association, The Onsite Foundation, and The Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation.

