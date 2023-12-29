It’s the Last Weekend to Check Out ICE at Gaylord Opryland

This is the final weekend to visit Gaylord Opryland’s A Country Christmas events including the signature attraction, ICE! Featuring “The Polar Express.” In addition to ICE!, guests can partake in activities including gingerbread decorating, carriage rides, Mrs. Claus’ Christmas Traditions, a scavenger hunt, and more through January 1. Select activities at Pinetop including ice skating, ice tubing and bumper cars have been extended to operate through January 6, 2024.

ICE! Featuring “The Polar Express” was created in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and features nine scenes from the beloved film made from two million pounds–or 1,000 tons–of ice. Starting with more than 6,000 massive ice blocks, artisans from Harbin, China worked approximately six weeks–more than 12,000 man-hours–to create the nearly 17,000 square foot frozen attraction. The environment is kept frozen by a state-of-the-art chilling system that maintains the attraction’s temperature at nine degrees Fahrenheit. Guests can sport a signature blue parka to stay warm.

For capacity management and to ensure an enjoyable environment daily through December 31, 2023, resort access will be guaranteed after Noon CT only for overnight guests and visitors with indoor/outdoor ticket reservations. Visitors without room reservations or ticketed event reservations should arrive on site prior to Noon CT on the aforementioned dates and are welcome to enjoy the rest of the afternoon and evening on property. Visitors without room reservations or ticketed event reservations can also visit any time of day on January 1, 2024.