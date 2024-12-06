Holiday BBQ Bliss: 5 Ways to Transform Your Holiday Meal with Southern City Flavors

While classic recipes have their place on the holiday table, it can be fun to mix them up now and then with new, exciting versions of traditional favorites. Southern City Flavors invites you to transform your holiday table with their delicious BBQ sauces for a holiday as unique as your family. These Tennessee-made, Southern-inspired sauces range from sweet and tangy to spicy and smokey for a spiced-up, delicious holiday meal.

From Turkey to Biscuits: 5 Holiday Recipes Featuring Southern City Flavors BBQ

Invigorate your holiday meal with these five ideas for incorporating BBQ sauce into traditional holiday dishes. For added Southern-inspired flavor, pair with Southern City Flavors’ simply delicious cornbread and biscuit mixes:

1. Sweet and Smoky BBQ Glazed Ham

Use Southern City Flavors’ smokey, sweet Bacon & Whiskey BBQ Sauce as a glaze to coat a holiday ham. The smoky-sweet touch pairs perfectly with buttery biscuits. Top the biscuits with a dollop of their tangy jam for an extra layer of flavor.



2. Spicy BBQ Seasoned Roasted Veggies



After roasting, toss holiday vegetables like Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, or carrots in a bold BBQ seasoning made with Maple Chipotle BBQ Sauce. Serve alongside Southern City Flavors’ jalapeño cornbread for a hearty, flavorful side dish.

3. BBQ Pulled Turkey Sliders

Shred leftover holiday turkey and mix it with a savory BBQ sauce like Mike’s Original from Southern City Flavors. The smokey, tangy sauce is the perfect pairing with shredded turkey. Serve on freshly baked biscuits as sliders, topped with a zesty slaw, for a creative twist on traditional turkey leftovers.



4. BBQ Cornbread Stuffing

Elevate your stuffing by mixing crumbles made from Southern City Flavors’ cornbread mix with a sauce made from sweet, mild Tennessee Whiskey BBQ, sausage, and cranberries. This flavorful twist adds depth to a holiday favorite.

5. BBQ Rubbed Pork Tenderloin with Honey Biscuits



Rub a pork tenderloin with a Maple Espresso BBQ sauce and roast until tender. The sweet maple and rich espresso flavor elevate your pork to impress your guests. Pair it with honey-glazed biscuits for a savory-sweet main course that’s perfect for a holiday dinner.

Round Out Your Holiday Meal with Southern-Inspired Prepared Goods from Southern City Flavors

Southern City Flavors has everything you need for an inspired holiday meal bursting with Southern-inspired flavors. Each product is made locally with care from top-quality ingredients for a holiday feast with heart. Create exciting holiday cocktails with their martini mixes or delicious jams. Serve up an epic charcuterie board with Southern City Flavors’ chocolate-covered nuts, red pepper jelly, pickled veggies, and specialty olives. Desserts will be ready in a flash with their cobbler mixes and Pecan Pie in a Jar. The holidays are easy when you have Southern City Flavors as your meal-making partner.

The Holidays Made Simply Delicious with Southern City Flavors

Southern City Flavors offers a delicious selection of Southern-inspired prepared goods that make unforgettable holiday appetizers and delightful additions to any holiday menu. From richly flavored sauces to savory seasonings to dessert mixes, their products add that perfect touch of Southern charm to every dish. Make this season memorable by adding some Southern City Flavors to your festivities!

Southern City Flavors is a local, family-owned business with deep roots in Tennessee. They are dedicated to bringing the rich, comforting tastes of Southern cuisine to kitchens everywhere. Each product is crafted in small batches in their Lebanon, TN, kitchen, using quality ingredients to ensure authentic flavors that capture the heart of Southern hospitality.

Shop their holiday collection online for a simply delicious holiday season!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email