Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 22, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 15-22, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Cumberland Cliff100400 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37065Food Service Routine10/21/2024
Chick-Fil-A100330 Franklin Rd SUITE 138A, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine10/21/2024
Peter's Sushi & Thai73330 Franklin Road Ste 912D, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine10/21/2024
Tin Roof 2769135 Carothers Pkwy STE 100, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine10/21/2024
Blue Coast Burrito994091 Mallory Ln STE 100, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine10/21/2024
Ludlow & Prime916001 Hughes Crossings, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/21/2024
El Arroyo Express987045 Nolensville Road, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine10/21/2024
Bishop's Meat & Three983065 Mallory Lane STE 115, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine10/21/2024
Biologix Center for Optimum Health100554 Franklin Road Suite 200, Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine10/21/2024
Brentwood Academy Food100219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine10/21/2024
Spring Station Middle School-Food1001008 Spring Station Rd, Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine10/21/2024
Northwood Ravin Spa1004018 Aspen Grove, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/21/2024
The Harper Apts Pool982200 Aureum Drive, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/18/2024
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool96870 Oak Meadow Drive, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/18/2024
The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)941505 The Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine10/18/2024
Hampton Inn Pool967141 South Spring Drive, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/18/2024
Johnson Elementary School100815 Glass Lane, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/18/2024
Bubbakoo's Burritos975006 Spedale Court, Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up10/18/2024
The Factory Bar100230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/18/2024
Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics1004107 Mallory Ln Floor 1 STE 153, Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine10/18/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool987086 Bakers Bridge Rd, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/18/2024
Aloft Nashville Pool987109 So Springs Dr, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/18/2024
Comfort Inn & Suites Pool967120 South Springs Dr, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/18/2024
Cadence Cool Springs Pool90200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/18/2024
Tiny Little Donuts97Brakeman Ln, Thompson's Station, TN 37179Food Service Follow-Up10/18/2024
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel100107 Brentwood Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels Follow-Up10/18/2024
Keystone Pool H.O.A1001736 Keystone Drive, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up10/17/2024
Grace Christian Academy PreschoolApproval3279 Southall Rd, Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine10/17/2024
Mill Creek Elementary & Middle School Cafeteria100100 York Trail, Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Routine10/17/2024
Homewood Suites Hotel905107 Peter Taylor Park, Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine10/17/2024
Iron Horse Apartments1001000 Iron Horse Lane, Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine10/17/2024
Soy Teriyaki Bistro975008 Maryland Way Suite B, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/17/2024
The Pop Stop 37135 Mobile1001832 Apperley Dr, Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Routine10/17/2024
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool961120 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/17/2024
Zolo's Italian Restaurant98119 5th Ave. N, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/17/2024
Mediterranean Cuisine98214 Ward Cir STE 100, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/17/2024
Outlanders987215 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Routine10/17/2024
Peace Love & Little Donuts of Brentwood100213 Franklin Rd Ste 120, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine10/17/2024
Fox and Locke1004142 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/17/2024
Hardee's Of Fairview987003 City Center Way, Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine10/16/2024
Newk's Express Cafe99535 Cool Springs Blvd #120, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine10/16/2024
Canos Fresh Mexican Grill- Mobile unit1007006 City Center Way, Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine10/16/2024
The Lodge at Deer Run1003845 Perkins Road, Thompsons Stn, TN 37179Bed and Breakfast Routine10/16/2024
McDonalds Of Franklin #21001299 TN-96, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/16/2024
Jingo Java100207 Hwy 96, Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine10/16/2024
Sonic Drive In #475598208-B Wilson Pike Circle, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine10/16/2024
The Chile Burrito Co.95330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine10/16/2024
O'charley's #214911202 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/16/2024
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool962000 Aureum Dr, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/16/2024
Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries100330 Franklin Road Suite 916-D, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine10/16/2024
Farm Fresh Creamery981861 Fairview Blvd, Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Follow-Up10/16/2024
Elks Lodge #7299485 Oak Meadow Dr, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/16/2024
J J's Wine Bar Restaurant100206 East Main St, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/16/2024
The Pasta Bar Company Mobile100937 Ryecroft Ln, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/16/2024
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 149599269 FRANKLIN RD, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/16/2024
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs983601 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/15/2024
Bluefin Sushi & Thai93210 Franklin Road Suite 700, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/15/2024
Summit High Culinary Arts992830 Twin Lakes Dr, Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine10/15/2024
CAVA1003058 Mallory Ln Ste 160, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine10/15/2024
McDougal's Chicken995111 Peter Taylor Park Dr suite 100, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine10/15/2024
Life Time Athletic-Life Cafe & Bar1005020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine10/15/2024
Waffle House #483941312 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/15/2024
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool96549 Southwind Blvd, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool98549 Southwind, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
Hyatt Place100650 Baker Bridge Avenue, Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine10/15/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
Life Time - Men's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
Summit High School -Cafeteria1002830 Twin Lakes Dr, Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine10/15/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
Life Time - Indoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
The Goddard School Moss Food10098 Moss Lane, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/15/2024
Brentwood High School Food1005304 Murray Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine10/15/2024
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
Nashville Golf And Athletic Club981703 Crockett Springs Trail, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/15/2024
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
Life Time - Women's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
Brentwood Middle Sch Cafeteria1005324 Murray Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine10/15/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here