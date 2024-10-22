Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 22, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 15-22, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Cumberland Cliff 100 400 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37065 Food Service Routine 10/21/2024 Chick-Fil-A 100 330 Franklin Rd SUITE 138A, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/21/2024 Peter's Sushi & Thai 73 330 Franklin Road Ste 912D, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/21/2024 Tin Roof 2 76 9135 Carothers Pkwy STE 100, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/21/2024 Blue Coast Burrito 99 4091 Mallory Ln STE 100, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/21/2024 Ludlow & Prime 91 6001 Hughes Crossings, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/21/2024 El Arroyo Express 98 7045 Nolensville Road, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/21/2024 Bishop's Meat & Three 98 3065 Mallory Lane STE 115, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/21/2024 Biologix Center for Optimum Health 100 554 Franklin Road Suite 200, Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 10/21/2024 Brentwood Academy Food 100 219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/21/2024 Spring Station Middle School-Food 100 1008 Spring Station Rd, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/21/2024 Northwood Ravin Spa 100 4018 Aspen Grove, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/21/2024 The Harper Apts Pool 98 2200 Aureum Drive, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/18/2024 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 96 870 Oak Meadow Drive, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/18/2024 The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's) 94 1505 The Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 10/18/2024 Hampton Inn Pool 96 7141 South Spring Drive, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/18/2024 Johnson Elementary School 100 815 Glass Lane, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/18/2024 Bubbakoo's Burritos 97 5006 Spedale Court, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 10/18/2024 The Factory Bar 100 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/18/2024 Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1 STE 153, Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/18/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 98 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/18/2024 Aloft Nashville Pool 98 7109 So Springs Dr, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/18/2024 Comfort Inn & Suites Pool 96 7120 South Springs Dr, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/18/2024 Cadence Cool Springs Pool 90 200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/18/2024 Tiny Little Donuts 97 Brakeman Ln, Thompson's Station, TN 37179 Food Service Follow-Up 10/18/2024 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel 100 107 Brentwood Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 10/18/2024 Keystone Pool H.O.A 100 1736 Keystone Drive, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 10/17/2024 Grace Christian Academy Preschool Approval 3279 Southall Rd, Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 10/17/2024 Mill Creek Elementary & Middle School Cafeteria 100 100 York Trail, Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Routine 10/17/2024 Homewood Suites Hotel 90 5107 Peter Taylor Park, Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 10/17/2024 Iron Horse Apartments 100 1000 Iron Horse Lane, Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 10/17/2024 Soy Teriyaki Bistro 97 5008 Maryland Way Suite B, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/17/2024 The Pop Stop 37135 Mobile 100 1832 Apperley Dr, Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Routine 10/17/2024 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 96 1120 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/17/2024 Zolo's Italian Restaurant 98 119 5th Ave. N, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/17/2024 Mediterranean Cuisine 98 214 Ward Cir STE 100, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/17/2024 Outlanders 98 7215 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Routine 10/17/2024 Peace Love & Little Donuts of Brentwood 100 213 Franklin Rd Ste 120, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/17/2024 Fox and Locke 100 4142 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/17/2024 Hardee's Of Fairview 98 7003 City Center Way, Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 10/16/2024 Newk's Express Cafe 99 535 Cool Springs Blvd #120, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/16/2024 Canos Fresh Mexican Grill- Mobile unit 100 7006 City Center Way, Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 10/16/2024 The Lodge at Deer Run 100 3845 Perkins Road, Thompsons Stn, TN 37179 Bed and Breakfast Routine 10/16/2024 McDonalds Of Franklin #2 100 1299 TN-96, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/16/2024 Jingo Java 100 207 Hwy 96, Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 10/16/2024 Sonic Drive In #4755 98 208-B Wilson Pike Circle, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/16/2024 The Chile Burrito Co. 95 330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/16/2024 O'charley's #214 91 1202 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/16/2024 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 96 2000 Aureum Dr, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/16/2024 Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries 100 330 Franklin Road Suite 916-D, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/16/2024 Farm Fresh Creamery 98 1861 Fairview Blvd, Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up 10/16/2024 Elks Lodge #72 99 485 Oak Meadow Dr, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/16/2024 J J's Wine Bar Restaurant 100 206 East Main St, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/16/2024 The Pasta Bar Company Mobile 100 937 Ryecroft Ln, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/16/2024 CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1495 99 269 FRANKLIN RD, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/16/2024 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs 98 3601 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/15/2024 Bluefin Sushi & Thai 93 210 Franklin Road Suite 700, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/15/2024 Summit High Culinary Arts 99 2830 Twin Lakes Dr, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/15/2024 CAVA 100 3058 Mallory Ln Ste 160, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/15/2024 McDougal's Chicken 99 5111 Peter Taylor Park Dr suite 100, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/15/2024 Life Time Athletic-Life Cafe & Bar 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/15/2024 Waffle House #483 94 1312 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/15/2024 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 96 549 Southwind Blvd, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 98 549 Southwind, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 Hyatt Place 100 650 Baker Bridge Avenue, Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 10/15/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 Life Time - Men's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 Summit High School -Cafeteria 100 2830 Twin Lakes Dr, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/15/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 Life Time - Indoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 The Goddard School Moss Food 100 98 Moss Lane, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/15/2024 Brentwood High School Food 100 5304 Murray Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/15/2024 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 Nashville Golf And Athletic Club 98 1703 Crockett Springs Trail, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/15/2024 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 Life Time - Women's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 Brentwood Middle Sch Cafeteria 100 5324 Murray Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/15/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

