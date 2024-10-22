Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 22, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 15-22, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Cumberland Cliff
|100
|400 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37065
|Food Service Routine
|10/21/2024
|Chick-Fil-A
|100
|330 Franklin Rd SUITE 138A, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/21/2024
|Peter's Sushi & Thai
|73
|330 Franklin Road Ste 912D, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/21/2024
|Tin Roof 2
|76
|9135 Carothers Pkwy STE 100, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/21/2024
|Blue Coast Burrito
|99
|4091 Mallory Ln STE 100, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/21/2024
|Ludlow & Prime
|91
|6001 Hughes Crossings, Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/21/2024
|El Arroyo Express
|98
|7045 Nolensville Road, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/21/2024
|Bishop's Meat & Three
|98
|3065 Mallory Lane STE 115, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/21/2024
|Biologix Center for Optimum Health
|100
|554 Franklin Road Suite 200, Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|10/21/2024
|Brentwood Academy Food
|100
|219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/21/2024
|Spring Station Middle School-Food
|100
|1008 Spring Station Rd, Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/21/2024
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|100
|4018 Aspen Grove, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/21/2024
|The Harper Apts Pool
|98
|2200 Aureum Drive, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/18/2024
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|96
|870 Oak Meadow Drive, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/18/2024
|The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)
|94
|1505 The Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/18/2024
|Hampton Inn Pool
|96
|7141 South Spring Drive, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/18/2024
|Johnson Elementary School
|100
|815 Glass Lane, Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/18/2024
|Bubbakoo's Burritos
|97
|5006 Spedale Court, Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/18/2024
|The Factory Bar
|100
|230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/18/2024
|Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1 STE 153, Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/18/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/18/2024
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|98
|7109 So Springs Dr, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/18/2024
|Comfort Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|7120 South Springs Dr, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/18/2024
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|90
|200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/18/2024
|Tiny Little Donuts
|97
|Brakeman Ln, Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/18/2024
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel
|100
|107 Brentwood Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|10/18/2024
|Keystone Pool H.O.A
|100
|1736 Keystone Drive, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|10/17/2024
|Grace Christian Academy Preschool
|Approval
|3279 Southall Rd, Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|10/17/2024
|Mill Creek Elementary & Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|100 York Trail, Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|10/17/2024
|Homewood Suites Hotel
|90
|5107 Peter Taylor Park, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|10/17/2024
|Iron Horse Apartments
|100
|1000 Iron Horse Lane, Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/17/2024
|Soy Teriyaki Bistro
|97
|5008 Maryland Way Suite B, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/17/2024
|The Pop Stop 37135 Mobile
|100
|1832 Apperley Dr, Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|10/17/2024
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|96
|1120 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/17/2024
|Zolo's Italian Restaurant
|98
|119 5th Ave. N, Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/17/2024
|Mediterranean Cuisine
|98
|214 Ward Cir STE 100, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/17/2024
|Outlanders
|98
|7215 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|10/17/2024
|Peace Love & Little Donuts of Brentwood
|100
|213 Franklin Rd Ste 120, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/17/2024
|Fox and Locke
|100
|4142 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/17/2024
|Hardee's Of Fairview
|98
|7003 City Center Way, Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|10/16/2024
|Newk's Express Cafe
|99
|535 Cool Springs Blvd #120, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/16/2024
|Canos Fresh Mexican Grill- Mobile unit
|100
|7006 City Center Way, Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|10/16/2024
|The Lodge at Deer Run
|100
|3845 Perkins Road, Thompsons Stn, TN 37179
|Bed and Breakfast Routine
|10/16/2024
|McDonalds Of Franklin #2
|100
|1299 TN-96, Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/16/2024
|Jingo Java
|100
|207 Hwy 96, Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|10/16/2024
|Sonic Drive In #4755
|98
|208-B Wilson Pike Circle, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/16/2024
|The Chile Burrito Co.
|95
|330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/16/2024
|O'charley's #214
|91
|1202 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/16/2024
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|96
|2000 Aureum Dr, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/16/2024
|Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries
|100
|330 Franklin Road Suite 916-D, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/16/2024
|Farm Fresh Creamery
|98
|1861 Fairview Blvd, Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/16/2024
|Elks Lodge #72
|99
|485 Oak Meadow Dr, Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/16/2024
|J J's Wine Bar Restaurant
|100
|206 East Main St, Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/16/2024
|The Pasta Bar Company Mobile
|100
|937 Ryecroft Ln, Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/16/2024
|CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1495
|99
|269 FRANKLIN RD, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/16/2024
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs
|98
|3601 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/15/2024
|Bluefin Sushi & Thai
|93
|210 Franklin Road Suite 700, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/15/2024
|Summit High Culinary Arts
|99
|2830 Twin Lakes Dr, Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/15/2024
|CAVA
|100
|3058 Mallory Ln Ste 160, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/15/2024
|McDougal's Chicken
|99
|5111 Peter Taylor Park Dr suite 100, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/15/2024
|Life Time Athletic-Life Cafe & Bar
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/15/2024
|Waffle House #483
|94
|1312 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/15/2024
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|96
|549 Southwind Blvd, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|98
|549 Southwind, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|Hyatt Place
|100
|650 Baker Bridge Avenue, Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|10/15/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|Summit High School -Cafeteria
|100
|2830 Twin Lakes Dr, Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/15/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|The Goddard School Moss Food
|100
|98 Moss Lane, Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/15/2024
|Brentwood High School Food
|100
|5304 Murray Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/15/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|Nashville Golf And Athletic Club
|98
|1703 Crockett Springs Trail, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/15/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|Life Time - Women's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|Brentwood Middle Sch Cafeteria
|100
|5324 Murray Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/15/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
