Ringo Starr to Perform for Two Nights at The Ryman

Ringo Starr will bring new music to Nashville when he headlines the historic Ryman Auditorium on Jan. 14 and 15, 2025, after the release of his brand-new country music album, Look Up, slated for Jan. 10, 2025. Produced and co-written by T Bone Burnett, the album features 11 original songs recorded in Nashville and Los Angeles this year. The track “Time On My Hands” is available to stream today. Tickets for the Ryman shows will be on sale on Oct. 25 at ryman.com.

Starr has a rich history with the Ryman, having graced the stage multiple times over the past two decades, from his unforgettable performances in 2012, 2016 and 2019 to his recent shows in Sept. 2023. He is also featured in the Ryman’s daytime tour, which celebrates the venue’s storied past and connection to music history. Fans can see a designer T-shirt Starr wore during his 2012 American tour. Tickets for the Ryman daytime tour can be purchased at ryman.com.

Nine of the 11 songs on Look Up were written or co-written by Burnett, one by Billy Swan and the other co-written by Starr and Bruce Sugar. Starr sang and played drums on all the songs and co-wrote the album’s closer, “Thankful,” featuring Alison Krauss. Burnett enlisted some of Nashville’s finest and hottest talent for the record, including Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, Lucius, Molly Tuttle and the aforementioned Krauss. The album’s debut track, “Time On My Hands,” written by Paul Kennerly, Daniel Tashian (who is a co-producer on the album along with Sugar) and Burnett, is out now.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email