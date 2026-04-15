Health Scores: Williamson County for April 15, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 8-15, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Amendment XVIII 92 317 Main st STE 105B Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/14/2026 Baker Street Coffee Shop 100 1011 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/08/2026 Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus 100 336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin TN 37069 Food Service 04/14/2026 Black Dog Pub and Music Lounge 99 1331 W Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/09/2026 Black Dog Pub and Music Lounge AUX 100 1331 W Main St Franklin Tennessee 37064 Food Service 04/09/2026 Brothers 95 7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service 04/10/2026 Brothers Bar 100 7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service 04/10/2026 CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1495 74 269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/13/2026 Celebree School Of Franklin-Cool Springs Kitchen 100 701 Cool Springs Blvd STE-100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 04/13/2026 Chang Spicy Hot Pot 96 1113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/14/2026 Chechi's Chai FMFU 98 1208 Buckingham Cir Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/14/2026 Cheddar's Casual Cafe 100 1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/14/2026 Cheddar's Casual Cafe Bar 100 1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/14/2026 Chipotle Mexican Grill 95 2009 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/14/2026 Community Child Care 100 129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/09/2026 Couture Ink Tattoo 100 99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios 04/08/2026 Cracker Barrel #530 92 1735 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/10/2026 Culaccino Bar 100 104 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/08/2026 Culaccino Italian Restaurant 98 104 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/08/2026 Drakes Restaurant 98 553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 04/08/2026 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 04/09/2026 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 04/09/2026 Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool 100 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 04/09/2026 Dwell At Mcewen Pool 98 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 04/09/2026 Embassy Suites Hotel 98 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels 04/08/2026 Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries 98 330 Franklin Road Suite 916-D Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/09/2026 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 04/10/2026 Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 04/10/2026 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 100 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 04/10/2026 Franklin Marriott Concierge 99 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 04/13/2026 Franklin Marriott Stave Lounge 100 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 04/13/2026 Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant 98 700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 04/13/2026 Franklin Meals On Wheels 100 129 W. Fowlkes STE 107 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/14/2026 Golden Yeti Art Collective 100 202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios 04/14/2026 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 96 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 04/09/2026 Health Sushi 99 600B Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 04/13/2026 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool 96 601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 04/14/2026 Hilton Garden Inn 95 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels 04/15/2026 Hilton Suite Restaurant 100 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/10/2026 Hilton Suites Hotel 94 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels 04/10/2026 Holiday Inn Express-Breakfast 95 8097 Moores Ln. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/14/2026 Holy Guacamole FMFU 100 266 Gateway Ct. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service 04/14/2026 House of India 95 9100 A Carothers Pkwy. STE-105 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 04/09/2026 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 04/13/2026 Jane Miller Daycare Food Approval 124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin TN 37069 Child Care Facilities 04/13/2026 Just Love Coffee Mobile 1 99 4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service 04/14/2026 K-Love Coffee Shop 100 2000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/09/2026 K-Love Kitchen 99 2000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/09/2026 Kinder Care Learning Center Inc. Approval 205 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities 04/14/2026 Kokomo Trading Company 85 158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/10/2026 La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3 98 1110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/14/2026 La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant at brownland camp 97 1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/14/2026 Los Primos Mobile 96 1203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/13/2026 MAA Cool Springs Pool 96 1001 Midwood St. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 04/08/2026 Mediterranean Cuisine 97 214 Ward Cir STE 100 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/10/2026 Menu Maker Catering & Events 100 102 Alpha Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/09/2026 Moe's Southwest Grill 99 101 Creekside Crossing STE 400 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/13/2026 My Friends House Approval 626 Eastview Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities 04/08/2026 My Friends House 99 626 Eastview Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/08/2026 Need-A-Break Casual Drop-off Care Approval 600a Frazier Dr. Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067 Child Care Facilities 04/13/2026 Poplar Farms Pool 98 4042 Brightwood Ct Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 04/14/2026 Pueblo Real 99 1340 West Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/13/2026 Ramsey Solutions 100 1011 Reams Fleming Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/08/2026 Red Lobster #620 97 1718 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/08/2026 Rose & Plum Living 99 615 Bakers Bridge Rd STE-120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 04/10/2026 Serrato's Steakhouse 100 214 Ward Circle STE 300 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/13/2026 Serrato's Steakhouse 100 3046 Columbia Ave.ste 102 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/14/2026 Shaws Coffee 100 1421 Mayberry Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/10/2026 Sleep Inn Hotel 96 4201 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels 04/13/2026 Sonic Drive In #4755 96 208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/09/2026 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 100 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 04/09/2026 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 100 549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 04/09/2026 Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels 04/13/2026 Southall 98 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 04/13/2026 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 04/13/2026 Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill 100 1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 04/08/2026 Taco Bell Of Franklin #4189 100 1208 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/10/2026 Taqueria La Casita 96 1210 W Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/08/2026 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 75 4091 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 04/09/2026 The Chile Burrito Co. 95 330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/09/2026 The Everly at Historic Franklin 100 413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 04/08/2026 The Grove Manor House Grill 99 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service 04/10/2026 The Poki and Grills Mobile Unit 75 119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/10/2026 Tru Hotel Food 98 1001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 04/08/2026 Wakefield Apartment Pool 100 2926 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools 04/08/2026 Wicked Slice Mobile Unit 99 4000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/10/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.