Health Scores: Williamson County for April 15, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 8-15, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Amendment XVIII
|92
|317 Main st STE 105B Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Baker Street Coffee Shop
|100
|1011 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus
|100
|336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Black Dog Pub and Music Lounge
|99
|1331 W Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Black Dog Pub and Music Lounge AUX
|100
|1331 W Main St Franklin Tennessee 37064
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Brothers
|95
|7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Brothers Bar
|100
|7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1495
|74
|269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Celebree School Of Franklin-Cool Springs Kitchen
|100
|701 Cool Springs Blvd STE-100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Chang Spicy Hot Pot
|96
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Chechi's Chai FMFU
|98
|1208 Buckingham Cir Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Cheddar's Casual Cafe
|100
|1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Cheddar's Casual Cafe Bar
|100
|1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|95
|2009 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Community Child Care
|100
|129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Couture Ink Tattoo
|100
|99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios
|04/08/2026
|Cracker Barrel #530
|92
|1735 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Culaccino Bar
|100
|104 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Culaccino Italian Restaurant
|98
|104 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Drakes Restaurant
|98
|553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|04/09/2026
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|04/09/2026
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|100
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|04/09/2026
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|04/09/2026
|Embassy Suites Hotel
|98
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels
|04/08/2026
|Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries
|98
|330 Franklin Road Suite 916-D Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|04/10/2026
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|04/10/2026
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|100
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|04/10/2026
|Franklin Marriott Concierge
|99
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Franklin Marriott Stave Lounge
|100
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant
|98
|700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Franklin Meals On Wheels
|100
|129 W. Fowlkes STE 107 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Golden Yeti Art Collective
|100
|202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios
|04/14/2026
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|96
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|04/09/2026
|Health Sushi
|99
|600B Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool
|96
|601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|04/14/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn
|95
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels
|04/15/2026
|Hilton Suite Restaurant
|100
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Hilton Suites Hotel
|94
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels
|04/10/2026
|Holiday Inn Express-Breakfast
|95
|8097 Moores Ln. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Holy Guacamole FMFU
|100
|266 Gateway Ct. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|House of India
|95
|9100 A Carothers Pkwy. STE-105 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|04/13/2026
|Jane Miller Daycare Food
|Approval
|124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin TN 37069
|Child Care Facilities
|04/13/2026
|Just Love Coffee Mobile 1
|99
|4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|K-Love Coffee Shop
|100
|2000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|K-Love Kitchen
|99
|2000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Kinder Care Learning Center Inc.
|Approval
|205 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities
|04/14/2026
|Kokomo Trading Company
|85
|158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3
|98
|1110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant at brownland camp
|97
|1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Los Primos Mobile
|96
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|96
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|04/08/2026
|Mediterranean Cuisine
|97
|214 Ward Cir STE 100 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Menu Maker Catering & Events
|100
|102 Alpha Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|99
|101 Creekside Crossing STE 400 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|My Friends House
|Approval
|626 Eastview Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities
|04/08/2026
|My Friends House
|99
|626 Eastview Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Need-A-Break Casual Drop-off Care
|Approval
|600a Frazier Dr. Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities
|04/13/2026
|Poplar Farms Pool
|98
|4042 Brightwood Ct Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|04/14/2026
|Pueblo Real
|99
|1340 West Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Ramsey Solutions
|100
|1011 Reams Fleming Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Red Lobster #620
|97
|1718 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Rose & Plum Living
|99
|615 Bakers Bridge Rd STE-120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Serrato's Steakhouse
|100
|214 Ward Circle STE 300 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Serrato's Steakhouse
|100
|3046 Columbia Ave.ste 102 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Shaws Coffee
|100
|1421 Mayberry Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Sleep Inn Hotel
|96
|4201 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels
|04/13/2026
|Sonic Drive In #4755
|96
|208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|100
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|04/09/2026
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|100
|549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|04/09/2026
|Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels
|04/13/2026
|Southall
|98
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|04/13/2026
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|04/13/2026
|Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill
|100
|1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Taco Bell Of Franklin #4189
|100
|1208 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Taqueria La Casita
|96
|1210 W Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|75
|4091 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|The Chile Burrito Co.
|95
|330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|100
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|04/08/2026
|The Grove Manor House Grill
|99
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|The Poki and Grills Mobile Unit
|75
|119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Tru Hotel Food
|98
|1001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Wakefield Apartment Pool
|100
|2926 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools
|04/08/2026
|Wicked Slice Mobile Unit
|99
|4000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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