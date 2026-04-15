Home Business Health Scores: Williamson County for April 15, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson County for April 15, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 8-15, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Amendment XVIII92317 Main st STE 105B Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/14/2026
Baker Street Coffee Shop1001011 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/08/2026
Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus100336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin TN 37069Food Service04/14/2026
Black Dog Pub and Music Lounge991331 W Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/09/2026
Black Dog Pub and Music Lounge AUX1001331 W Main St Franklin Tennessee 37064Food Service04/09/2026
Brothers957240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service04/10/2026
Brothers Bar1007240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service04/10/2026
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 149574269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood TN 37027Food Service04/13/2026
Celebree School Of Franklin-Cool Springs Kitchen100701 Cool Springs Blvd STE-100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service04/13/2026
Chang Spicy Hot Pot961113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/14/2026
Chechi's Chai FMFU981208 Buckingham Cir Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/14/2026
Cheddar's Casual Cafe1001654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service04/14/2026
Cheddar's Casual Cafe Bar1001654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service04/14/2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill952009 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/14/2026
Community Child Care100129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/09/2026
Couture Ink Tattoo10099 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios04/08/2026
Cracker Barrel #530921735 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service04/10/2026
Culaccino Bar100104 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/08/2026
Culaccino Italian Restaurant98104 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/08/2026
Drakes Restaurant98553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service04/08/2026
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools04/09/2026
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools04/09/2026
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool100100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools04/09/2026
Dwell At Mcewen Pool98100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools04/09/2026
Embassy Suites Hotel98820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels04/08/2026
Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries98330 Franklin Road Suite 916-D Brentwood TN 37027Food Service04/09/2026
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools04/10/2026
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools04/10/2026
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool100501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools04/10/2026
Franklin Marriott Concierge99700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service04/13/2026
Franklin Marriott Stave Lounge100700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service04/13/2026
Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant98700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service04/13/2026
Franklin Meals On Wheels100129 W. Fowlkes STE 107 Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/14/2026
Golden Yeti Art Collective100202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios04/14/2026
Grove At Shadow Green Pool962000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools04/09/2026
Health Sushi99600B Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service04/13/2026
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool96601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools04/14/2026
Hilton Garden Inn959150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels04/15/2026
Hilton Suite Restaurant1009000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service04/10/2026
Hilton Suites Hotel949000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels04/10/2026
Holiday Inn Express-Breakfast958097 Moores Ln. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service04/14/2026
Holy Guacamole FMFU100266 Gateway Ct. Franklin TN 37069Food Service04/14/2026
House of India959100 A Carothers Pkwy. STE-105 Franklin TN 37067Food Service04/09/2026
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools04/13/2026
Jane Miller Daycare FoodApproval124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin TN 37069Child Care Facilities04/13/2026
Just Love Coffee Mobile 1994816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service04/14/2026
K-Love Coffee Shop1002000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/09/2026
K-Love Kitchen992000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/09/2026
Kinder Care Learning Center Inc.Approval205 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities04/14/2026
Kokomo Trading Company85158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/10/2026
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3981110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/14/2026
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant at brownland camp971155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/14/2026
Los Primos Mobile961203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125 Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/13/2026
MAA Cool Springs Pool961001 Midwood St. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools04/08/2026
Mediterranean Cuisine97214 Ward Cir STE 100 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service04/10/2026
Menu Maker Catering & Events100102 Alpha Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/09/2026
Moe's Southwest Grill99101 Creekside Crossing STE 400 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service04/13/2026
My Friends HouseApproval626 Eastview Dr. Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities04/08/2026
My Friends House99626 Eastview Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/08/2026
Need-A-Break Casual Drop-off CareApproval600a Frazier Dr. Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067Child Care Facilities04/13/2026
Poplar Farms Pool984042 Brightwood Ct Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools04/14/2026
Pueblo Real991340 West Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/13/2026
Ramsey Solutions1001011 Reams Fleming Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/08/2026
Red Lobster #620971718 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/08/2026
Rose & Plum Living99615 Bakers Bridge Rd STE-120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service04/10/2026
Serrato's Steakhouse100214 Ward Circle STE 300 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service04/13/2026
Serrato's Steakhouse1003046 Columbia Ave.ste 102 Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/14/2026
Shaws Coffee1001421 Mayberry Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/10/2026
Sleep Inn Hotel964201 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels04/13/2026
Sonic Drive In #475596208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service04/09/2026
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool100549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools04/09/2026
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool100549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools04/09/2026
Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels04/13/2026
Southall982200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools04/13/2026
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools04/13/2026
Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill1001726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service04/08/2026
Taco Bell Of Franklin #41891001208 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/10/2026
Taqueria La Casita961210 W Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/08/2026
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe754091 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067Food Service04/09/2026
The Chile Burrito Co.95330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027Food Service04/09/2026
The Everly at Historic Franklin100413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools04/08/2026
The Grove Manor House Grill996200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Food Service04/10/2026
The Poki and Grills Mobile Unit75119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service04/10/2026
Tru Hotel Food981001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067Food Service04/08/2026
Wakefield Apartment Pool1002926 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools04/08/2026
Wicked Slice Mobile Unit994000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/10/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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