Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 15, 2026

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from April 8-15, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1495 74 269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/13/2026 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 75 4091 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 04/09/2026 The Poki and Grills Mobile Unit 75 119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/10/2026 Kokomo Trading Company 85 158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/10/2026 Amendment XVIII 92 317 Main st STE 105B Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/14/2026 Cracker Barrel #530 92 1735 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/10/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.