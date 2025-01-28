Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Jan. 28

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 21-28, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Inspection Type Date La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 96 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/27/2025 La Quinta Inns Pool 94 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/27/2025 Hilton Suites Pool 96 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/27/2025 Greenhaven 94 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/27/2025 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 90 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/27/2025 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 90 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/27/2025 Hilton Suites Spa 98 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/27/2025 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 96 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Carrington Hills Pool 96 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Hampton Inn Pool 96 7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 The Harper Apts Pool 100 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 The Landings Pool 96 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 TownPlace Suites Pool 96 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 94 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office 94 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 96 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 96 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Aloft Nashville Pool 94 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/24/2025 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 94 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 96 1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 98 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Somerby Franklin - Pool 96 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 98 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Ashton Brook Pool #1 94 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 92 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 IMT Residential LLC West Pool 94 101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/23/2025 The Everly at Historic Franklin 100 413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/22/2025 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 94 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/22/2025 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 96 549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/22/2025 Marriott Springhill Suites Pool 96 7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/21/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

