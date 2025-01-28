Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Jan. 28

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 21-28, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool964207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/27/2025
La Quinta Inns Pool944207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/27/2025
Hilton Suites Pool969000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/27/2025
Greenhaven941001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/27/2025
Grove At Shadow Green Pool902000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/27/2025
Berry Farm Town Center Pool907001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/27/2025
Hilton Suites Spa989000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/27/2025
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool967086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Carrington Hills Pool963750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Hampton Inn Pool967141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
The Harper Apts Pool1002200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
The Landings Pool961505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
TownPlace Suites Pool967153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool94217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office94400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Comfort Inn & Suites967120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing96400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Aloft Nashville Pool947109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/24/2025
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa94222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Harpeth River Oaks Spa961000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
IMT Residential LLC East Pool98201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Somerby Franklin - Pool96870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool981001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Ashton Brook Pool #194100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool92222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
IMT Residential LLC West Pool94101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/23/2025
The Everly at Historic Franklin100413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/22/2025
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool94549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/22/2025
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool96549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/22/2025
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool967109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/21/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

