Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Jan. 28

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 21-28, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|96
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/27/2025
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|94
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Hilton Suites Pool
|96
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Greenhaven
|94
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|90
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|90
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Hilton Suites Spa
|98
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/27/2025
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Carrington Hills Pool
|96
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Hampton Inn Pool
|96
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|The Harper Apts Pool
|100
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|The Landings Pool
|96
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|96
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|94
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
|94
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|96
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|96
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|94
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/24/2025
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|94
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|96
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|98
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|96
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|98
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|94
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|92
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|94
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/23/2025
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|100
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/22/2025
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|94
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/22/2025
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|96
|549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/22/2025
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|96
|7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/21/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
