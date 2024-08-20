Health Inspections: Williamson County for August 20, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 13-20, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Frothy Monkey 99 125 5th Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up August 19, 2024 Firehouse Subs 100 1844 McEwen Drive, Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine August 19, 2024 Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen 100 408 Church St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 19, 2024 Freedom Middle School 100 750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 19, 2024 Retro Grinds Coffee Mobile 99 2127 Sister Ct Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up August 17, 2024 Elroy Coffee Partners 99 400 Downs Blvd ste 150 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 16, 2024 M.L.Rose AUX 81 3084 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 16, 2024 Primrose School Cool Springs Plant Approval 1010 Windcross Court Franklin, TN 37067 Child Care Facilities Routine August 16, 2024 Couture Ink Tattoo 100 99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine August 16, 2024 Primrose School Cool Springs Plant 100 1010 Windcross Court Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine August 16, 2024 M.L. Rose 67 3084 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 16, 2024 J. Christophers 96 620 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Franklin Green Main Pool 100 Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Bridgemore Pool 2 98 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Complete August 16, 2024 Ashton Brook Pool #1 96 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Montclair Subdivision Pool 100 8331 Lochinver Park Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 15, 2024 Meadows at Fairview 92 7202 Rye Ct Fairview, TN 37062 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Indian Springs Pool 90 Indian Springs Condominiums Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Village Of Morningside 98 101 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Grassland Elementary School 100 6803 Manley Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine August 15, 2024 Holiday Inn Express Pool 100 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 IMT Residential LLC West Pool 96 101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Caspian Hills Apartment 93 7228 Caspian Dr. Fairview, TN 37062 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Hardison Hills Pool 98 1101 Downs Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Amanda H. North Elementary School Cafeteria 95 1726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine August 15, 2024 Village Of Morningside 2 98 9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 96 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Stream Valley Pool 100 1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 15, 2024 Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult 98 1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Southbrooke Amenity Pool 100 1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 15, 2024 Ashton Brook Pool #2 98 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Bridgemore Village Pool 94 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Heritage Place Apartments Pool 98 700 Westminister Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Chenoweth Club House Pool 98 9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Copperstone Pool 98 1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Brixworth HOA South Pool 96 9058 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Jefferson's 94 2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up August 15, 2024 Honest Coffee Roasters 99 230 Franklin Road, STE-11A Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 15, 2024 Wings To Go 98 7180 Nolensville Road, 1C Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Routine August 15, 2024 The Cheesecake Factory 83 1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine August 15, 2024 Ashton Brook Pool #2 98 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Chenoweth Club House Kiddie Pool 98 9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Southbrooke Amenity Pool 100 1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 15, 2024 Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool 100 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Copperstone Pool 98 1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Wade's Grove Kiddie Pool 100 999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 15, 2024 Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult 98 1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Stream Valley Pool 100 1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 15, 2024 Amanda North Elementary School 99 1726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174 School Buildings Routine August 15, 2024 Village Of Morningside 2 98 9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Polk Place Pool 96 100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Reserve At Raintree Kiddie Pool 94 1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Stonebridge Kiddie Pool 100 1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Carriage Park Condo Pool 92 1133 Carriage Park Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Reserve At Raintree HOA 94 1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Shadow Green HOA Pool 92 700 Vintage Green Ln Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Stephens Valley HOA 98 5010 crooked creek crossing Nashville, TN 37221 Swimming Pools Complete August 14, 2024 Stonebridge Pool 98 1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Sullivan Farm HOA 92 Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Viera Cool Springs Pool #2 92 300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Viera Cool Springs Pool #1 96 300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool 100 806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville, TN 37221 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Polk Place Kiddie Pool 94 100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Teriyaki Madness 100 2000 Mallory Lane Suite 615 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine August 14, 2024 Southern Wood West #2 Pool 96 1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool 90 Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Greenhaven 96 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Clovercroft Elementary 100 9336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin, TN 37067 School Buildings Routine August 14, 2024 Southern Woods West Pool 98 1610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Hampton Inn Pool 100 7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 14, 2024 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 92 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 South Wind Apts Outdoor pool 100 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 14, 2024 Highland Park Pool 96 1650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Clovercroft Elementary - Cafeteria 100 9336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine August 14, 2024 Southern Wood West Kiddie 98 1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Spencer Hall Pool 96 3101 Vera Valley Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Greek Cafe 96 2021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up August 14, 2024 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool 96 5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Sakura Franklin INC 72 595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 14, 2024 Viera Cool Springs Pool #3 98 300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 High Brow Brew 98 188 Front St., Sutie 102 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up August 14, 2024 Inglehame Farms Pool 98 9190 Sydney Ln Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Crowne Point Kiddie Pool 98 2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 13, 2024 Arrington Elementary School 99 6280 Cox Rd Arrington, TN 37014 School Buildings Routine August 13, 2024 Wakefield 94 2001 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Raintree Forest Pool 98 1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Arrington Elementary School Cafeteria 100 6280 Cox Rd Arrington, TN 37014 Food Service Routine August 13, 2024 Mr Art 's Coffee House 99 595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 13, 2024 Dallas Downs Pool 100 431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Founders Pointe Kiddie Pool 98 598 Promenade Court Franklin, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Oakhall Subdivision Pool 98 1611 Oakhall Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Commonwealth at 31 96 2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Temple Hills Club 98 6376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Sleep Inn Pool 96 1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Raintree Forest Kiddie Pool 96 1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Brixworth HOA North Pool 94 104 Torrington Ct Thompson Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Brentwood Pointe I Condo 98 100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Safe Splash Franklin 98 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 IMT at the Galleria 98 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Brentwood Pointe II Pool 98 1000 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 98 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 The View At Brentwood Pointe 96 1800 Brentwood Pointe Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Brentwood Pointe III 98 2200 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37212 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Newport Commons Pool 94 P.O. Box 2000 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Temple Hills Club 98 6376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Franklin Bakehouse 98 100 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up August 13, 2024 Founders Pointe Pool 98 598 Promenade COurt Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

