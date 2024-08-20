Health Inspections: Williamson County for August 20, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 13-20, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Frothy Monkey99125 5th Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-UpAugust 19, 2024
Firehouse Subs1001844 McEwen Drive, Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen100408 Church St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Freedom Middle School100750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Retro Grinds Coffee Mobile992127 Sister Ct Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Follow-UpAugust 17, 2024
Elroy Coffee Partners99400 Downs Blvd ste 150 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 16, 2024
M.L.Rose AUX813084 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 16, 2024
Primrose School Cool Springs PlantApproval1010 Windcross Court Franklin, TN 37067Child Care Facilities RoutineAugust 16, 2024
Couture Ink Tattoo10099 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios RoutineAugust 16, 2024
Primrose School Cool Springs Plant1001010 Windcross Court Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineAugust 16, 2024
M.L. Rose673084 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 16, 2024
J. Christophers96620 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Franklin Green Main Pool100Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Bridgemore Pool 2982521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools CompleteAugust 16, 2024
Ashton Brook Pool #196100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Montclair Subdivision Pool1008331 Lochinver Park Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 15, 2024
Meadows at Fairview927202 Rye Ct Fairview, TN 37062Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Indian Springs Pool90Indian Springs Condominiums Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Village Of Morningside98101 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Grassland Elementary School1006803 Manley Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Holiday Inn Express Pool1003003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
IMT Residential LLC West Pool96101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Caspian Hills Apartment937228 Caspian Dr. Fairview, TN 37062Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Hardison Hills Pool981101 Downs Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Amanda H. North Elementary School Cafeteria951726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Village Of Morningside 2989000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
IMT Residential LLC East Pool96201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Stream Valley Pool1001021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 15, 2024
Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult981531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Southbrooke Amenity Pool1001043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 15, 2024
Ashton Brook Pool #298100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Bridgemore Village Pool942521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Heritage Place Apartments Pool98700 Westminister Dr Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Chenoweth Club House Pool989405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Copperstone Pool981591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Brixworth HOA South Pool969058 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Jefferson's942431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Follow-UpAugust 15, 2024
Honest Coffee Roasters99230 Franklin Road, STE-11A Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Wings To Go987180 Nolensville Road, 1C Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service RoutineAugust 15, 2024
The Cheesecake Factory831800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Chenoweth Club House Kiddie Pool989405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool1002909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Wade's Grove Kiddie Pool100999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 15, 2024
Amanda North Elementary School991726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174School Buildings RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Polk Place Pool96100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Reserve At Raintree Kiddie Pool941525 Eastwood Dr Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Stonebridge Kiddie Pool1001040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Carriage Park Condo Pool921133 Carriage Park Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Reserve At Raintree HOA941525 Eastwood Dr Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Shadow Green HOA Pool92700 Vintage Green Ln Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Stephens Valley HOA985010 crooked creek crossing Nashville, TN 37221Swimming Pools CompleteAugust 14, 2024
Stonebridge Pool981040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Sullivan Farm HOA92Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Viera Cool Springs Pool #292300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Viera Cool Springs Pool #196300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool100806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville, TN 37221Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Polk Place Kiddie Pool94100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Teriyaki Madness1002000 Mallory Lane Suite 615 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Southern Wood West #2 Pool961610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool90Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Greenhaven961001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Clovercroft Elementary1009336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin, TN 37067School Buildings RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Southern Woods West Pool981610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Hampton Inn Pool1007141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 14, 2024
Grove At Shadow Green Pool922000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
South Wind Apts Outdoor pool100549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 14, 2024
Highland Park Pool961650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Clovercroft Elementary - Cafeteria1009336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Southern Wood West Kiddie981610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Spencer Hall Pool963101 Vera Valley Rd Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Greek Cafe962021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-UpAugust 14, 2024
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool965011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Sakura Franklin INC72595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Viera Cool Springs Pool #398300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
High Brow Brew98188 Front St., Sutie 102 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-UpAugust 14, 2024
Inglehame Farms Pool989190 Sydney Ln Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Crowne Point Kiddie Pool982800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 13, 2024
Arrington Elementary School996280 Cox Rd Arrington, TN 37014School Buildings RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Wakefield942001 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Raintree Forest Pool981525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Arrington Elementary School Cafeteria1006280 Cox Rd Arrington, TN 37014Food Service RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Mr Art 's Coffee House99595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Dallas Downs Pool100431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Founders Pointe Kiddie Pool98598 Promenade Court Franklin, TN 37174Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Oakhall Subdivision Pool981611 Oakhall Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Commonwealth at 31962880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Temple Hills Club986376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Sleep Inn Pool961611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Raintree Forest Kiddie Pool961525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Brixworth HOA North Pool94104 Torrington Ct Thompson Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Brentwood Pointe I Condo98100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Safe Splash Franklin981735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
IMT at the Galleria98427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Brentwood Pointe II Pool981000 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool981116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
The View At Brentwood Pointe961800 Brentwood Pointe Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Brentwood Pointe III982200 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37212Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Newport Commons Pool94P.O. Box 2000 Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Franklin Bakehouse98100 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-UpAugust 13, 2024
Founders Pointe Pool98598 Promenade COurt Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

