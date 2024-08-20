Health Inspections: Williamson County for August 20, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 13-20, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Frothy Monkey
|99
|125 5th Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 19, 2024
|Firehouse Subs
|100
|1844 McEwen Drive, Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen
|100
|408 Church St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Freedom Middle School
|100
|750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Retro Grinds Coffee Mobile
|99
|2127 Sister Ct Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 17, 2024
|Elroy Coffee Partners
|99
|400 Downs Blvd ste 150 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 16, 2024
|M.L.Rose AUX
|81
|3084 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 16, 2024
|Primrose School Cool Springs Plant
|Approval
|1010 Windcross Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|August 16, 2024
|Couture Ink Tattoo
|100
|99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|August 16, 2024
|Primrose School Cool Springs Plant
|100
|1010 Windcross Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|August 16, 2024
|M.L. Rose
|67
|3084 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 16, 2024
|J. Christophers
|96
|620 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 16, 2024
|Franklin Green Main Pool
|100
|Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 16, 2024
|Bridgemore Pool 2
|98
|2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Complete
|August 16, 2024
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|96
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Montclair Subdivision Pool
|100
|8331 Lochinver Park Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 15, 2024
|Meadows at Fairview
|92
|7202 Rye Ct Fairview, TN 37062
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Indian Springs Pool
|90
|Indian Springs Condominiums Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Village Of Morningside
|98
|101 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Grassland Elementary School
|100
|6803 Manley Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|100
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|96
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Caspian Hills Apartment
|93
|7228 Caspian Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Hardison Hills Pool
|98
|1101 Downs Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Amanda H. North Elementary School Cafeteria
|95
|1726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Village Of Morningside 2
|98
|9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|96
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Stream Valley Pool
|100
|1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 15, 2024
|Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult
|98
|1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Southbrooke Amenity Pool
|100
|1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 15, 2024
|Ashton Brook Pool #2
|98
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Bridgemore Village Pool
|94
|2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Heritage Place Apartments Pool
|98
|700 Westminister Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Chenoweth Club House Pool
|98
|9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Copperstone Pool
|98
|1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Brixworth HOA South Pool
|96
|9058 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Jefferson's
|94
|2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 15, 2024
|Honest Coffee Roasters
|99
|230 Franklin Road, STE-11A Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Wings To Go
|98
|7180 Nolensville Road, 1C Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|August 15, 2024
|The Cheesecake Factory
|83
|1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Ashton Brook Pool #2
|98
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Chenoweth Club House Kiddie Pool
|98
|9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Southbrooke Amenity Pool
|100
|1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 15, 2024
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|100
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Copperstone Pool
|98
|1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Wade's Grove Kiddie Pool
|100
|999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 15, 2024
|Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult
|98
|1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Stream Valley Pool
|100
|1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 15, 2024
|Amanda North Elementary School
|99
|1726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174
|School Buildings Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Village Of Morningside 2
|98
|9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Polk Place Pool
|96
|100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Reserve At Raintree Kiddie Pool
|94
|1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Stonebridge Kiddie Pool
|100
|1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Carriage Park Condo Pool
|92
|1133 Carriage Park Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Reserve At Raintree HOA
|94
|1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Shadow Green HOA Pool
|92
|700 Vintage Green Ln Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Stephens Valley HOA
|98
|5010 crooked creek crossing Nashville, TN 37221
|Swimming Pools Complete
|August 14, 2024
|Stonebridge Pool
|98
|1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Sullivan Farm HOA
|92
|Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Viera Cool Springs Pool #2
|92
|300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Viera Cool Springs Pool #1
|96
|300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool
|100
|806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville, TN 37221
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Polk Place Kiddie Pool
|94
|100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Teriyaki Madness
|100
|2000 Mallory Lane Suite 615 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Southern Wood West #2 Pool
|96
|1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool
|90
|Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Greenhaven
|96
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Clovercroft Elementary
|100
|9336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|School Buildings Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Southern Woods West Pool
|98
|1610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Hampton Inn Pool
|100
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 14, 2024
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|92
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|South Wind Apts Outdoor pool
|100
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 14, 2024
|Highland Park Pool
|96
|1650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Clovercroft Elementary - Cafeteria
|100
|9336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Southern Wood West Kiddie
|98
|1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Spencer Hall Pool
|96
|3101 Vera Valley Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Greek Cafe
|96
|2021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 14, 2024
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool
|96
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Sakura Franklin INC
|72
|595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Viera Cool Springs Pool #3
|98
|300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|High Brow Brew
|98
|188 Front St., Sutie 102 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 14, 2024
|Inglehame Farms Pool
|98
|9190 Sydney Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Crowne Point Kiddie Pool
|98
|2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 13, 2024
|Arrington Elementary School
|99
|6280 Cox Rd Arrington, TN 37014
|School Buildings Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Wakefield
|94
|2001 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Raintree Forest Pool
|98
|1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Arrington Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|6280 Cox Rd Arrington, TN 37014
|Food Service Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Mr Art 's Coffee House
|99
|595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Dallas Downs Pool
|100
|431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Founders Pointe Kiddie Pool
|98
|598 Promenade Court Franklin, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Oakhall Subdivision Pool
|98
|1611 Oakhall Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Commonwealth at 31
|96
|2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Temple Hills Club
|98
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Sleep Inn Pool
|96
|1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Raintree Forest Kiddie Pool
|96
|1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Brixworth HOA North Pool
|94
|104 Torrington Ct Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Brentwood Pointe I Condo
|98
|100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Safe Splash Franklin
|98
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|IMT at the Galleria
|98
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Brentwood Pointe II Pool
|98
|1000 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|98
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|The View At Brentwood Pointe
|96
|1800 Brentwood Pointe Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Brentwood Pointe III
|98
|2200 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37212
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Newport Commons Pool
|94
|P.O. Box 2000 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Temple Hills Club
|98
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Franklin Bakehouse
|98
|100 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 13, 2024
|Founders Pointe Pool
|98
|598 Promenade COurt Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter