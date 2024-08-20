Nashville Nightmare Sets Dates for Halloween Season

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, a leader in live-themed Halloween attractions, announces the return of Nashville Nightmare. The massive Halloween attraction will be open to the public select nights from September 7 through November 9, with tickets starting at $19.99 and going on sale on Wednesday, August 21 at 12pm local time. Minors 15 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult while on Nashville Nightmare property.

Nashville Nightmare is back with four new sinister attractions including Clown Alley, where Boomer the malevolent clown brings his twisted nightmare to town, Castle Infernus, a foreboding realm where monstrous forms take place and shadows dance with malevolence, Horror High, the school for ghouls ready to teach you how to ace the afterlife, and Vector Research: Alien Autopsy, where mistreated aliens rise up against the lab and unleash their reign of terror with the ultimate experiment, The Decimator. Plenty of food and drink (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) options will be available to take your night from a trip to the haunted house to an unforgettable Halloween experience.

“This fall, Nashville Nightmare is back with new attraction themes and new add-on experiences,” said Chris Stafford, CEO & Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. “This property never stops evolving and we can’t wait to show you all that’s in store this Halloween season.”

Guests can also partake in additional experiences to continue their night of fright including:

Outcast Carnival revamped for 2024! – After a bankrupt carnival failure, the sideshow clowns became shunned from society. They have found refuge within the walls of Nashville Nightmare inside an old carnival maze. With years of no outside communication they have become rabid and wild, cutting up and feeding on anything that comes their way.

Zombie Rampage: new for 2024! Defend yourself from the army of the undead with our exhilarating GellyBall experience! GellyBall employs electric devices, similar to airsoft equipment, to launch 8mm colored water balloons, providing a safe and enjoyable encounter. You’ll be placed in a range-style booth, where you can engage with live actor zombies in an exciting zombie apocalypse simulation

The Mummy’s Curse Laser Maze Escape the mummy’s curse by weaving through the Egyptian artifact gallery and navigating around the illuminated laser detection.

Secret Bar Access Pass Guests will be given a special wristband which will grant them access to 2 secret bars and just a little bit more haunting. Drink not included.

Mini Escape Games: Mini Escape Games are a fully interactive and immersive experience, unlike anything you have ever done before! Race the clock: Your group enters a room and has only 5 minutes to use clues and riddles hidden throughout the room that provide the tools necessary to meet the objective. As the clock ticks down and the pressure mounts…can you stay calm, can you escape?

Tickets will be available to the public on Wednesday, August 21 at 12pm local time with prices starting at $19.99 on select nights. Visit https://nashvillenightmare.com for information and follow Nashville Nightmare on Instagram and Facebook. Nashville Nightmare is located at 1016 Madison Sq., Madison, TN 37115.

