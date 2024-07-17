Harpeth Conservancy Launches River Advisory System, Tennessee Water Watch

In a groundbreaking initiative to safeguard river enthusiasts in Middle Tennessee, Harpeth Conservancy proudly unveils the launch of its river advisory system: Tennessee (TN) Water Watch, which functions similarly to a weather forecast but offers users a forecast of water quality.

Dedicated to raising awareness about water pollution and protecting public health, TN Water Watch forecasts the levels of E. coli at select, highly recreated river access points in Middle Tennessee and compares it to thresholds set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in order to provide insight into the relative health risks of the water. As people make recreation plans, they can use this tool to make informed decisions about when and where to recreate and to appropriately gauge safety precautions.

While conventional water sampling offers limited insights, leaving recreational users vulnerable to unseen risks, TN Water Watch harnesses years of past E. coli samples collected by citizen scientists and real-time data on environmental conditions from the U.S. Geological Survey and local weather stations. Through advanced modeling, the tool predicts microbial levels; the data refreshes hourly to allow for more accurate predictions that can inform the adoption of appropriate safety measures while recreating.

TN Water Watch is pioneering in this area since there isn’t a current system in Tennessee that provides up-to-date, real-time water quality information for recreational users.

In addition to providing helpful information for recreational users, the data helps identify hotspots – areas within the river where bacteria levels are notably higher. Surrounding areas are looked at to identify sources of pollution and seek science-informed policy solutions. Moreover, the tool is rooted in community participation as volunteers participate in collecting water samples every summer. Opportunities to learn and gain experience will expand to processing samples in new on-site laboratory as new sampling sites are added and begin testing for additional contoaminants.

Dr. Jackwood shared, “As individuals and families plan their recreational activities this summer – paddling, fishing, swimming, etc. – our tool will inform them of the potential risks in the water quality for each of the river access points on our map for that particular day. Our communities should enjoy Middle Tennessee’s rivers or streams without fear of getting sick!”

Recent incidents investigated by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) underscore the urgency of such initiatives. In 2014, a waterborne salmonellosis outbreak linked to water recreation prompted statewide water quality assessments. Similarly, in 2017 and 2018, legionellosis and E. coli outbreaks underscored the importance of proactive monitoring.

Harpeth Conservancy underscores that while predictions serve as vital tools, they carry inherent uncertainties. Despite indications of safety, risks may persist, emphasizing the need for cautious water usage. The advisory tool will go live for public use as of its launch at the Richland Creek Clean Up event on June 8, 2024. At this event, Dr. Jackwood will be on hand to share more information with attendees and provide insight into data collected at the Richland Creek location. Press and community members are invited to attend.

For more information on TN Water Watch, please visit https://tnwaterwatch.org

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email