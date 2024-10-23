Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream to Open First Franklin Location on October 24

We’ll all scream for ice cream as Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens its first location in Franklin at noon on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the popular Meridian Cool Springs development just off Carothers Parkway.

On Friday, Oct. 25, Williamson Inc. will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon to officially welcome Handel’s to the Franklin community.

“I can’t wait to introduce Handel’s to Franklin residents,” said Matt Higgins, owner of Handel’s Ice Cream Cool Springs. “With more than 48 flavors offered daily and 140-plus rotating seasonal flavors, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy.”

Complete with a walk-up window for customers, Handel’s will reside in the jewel box building on Meridian Cools Springs’ recently completed The Green, which sits near the corner of Carothers and Meridian Blvd. The ice cream shop will feature a stunning mural honoring the city of Franklin by renowned muralist Eric “Mobe” Bass (@mobeoner). The mural continues an unofficial collaboration between Boyle Investment Company (developers of Meridian Cool Springs) and Mobe, whose work can be found at multiple Boyle-owned properties in and around Nashville. The local flavors of ice cream to be offered include: black cherry, buckeye, butter pecan, chocoholic chunk, cotton candy, and more.

A 5,000-square-foot public green space with comfortable outdoor seating will connect Handel’s to Little Hats Italian Market, a Germantown-based eatery set to open its first Franklin location in Meridian Cool Springs this winter. The highly accessible, mixed-use district welcomes working professionals, visitors and area residents to step outside and enjoy all that Meridian Cool Springs has to offer.

“Handel’s opening represents the continued growth and diversity of retail and restaurant offerings at Meridian Cool Springs,” said Mark Traylor, Director of Retail at Boyle. “We’re proud to play a role in bringing a nearly 80-year-old beloved brand to Franklin. We look forward to seeing the community enjoy all that wonderful Handel’s ice cream in a relaxing and beautiful park setting.”

On social media, Meridian Cool Springs announced a giveaway to one lucky winner of a $100 gift card along with Handel’s merchandise. Head to Instagram here to like their post and tag a friend for the opportunity to win.

