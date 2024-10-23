Predators Shut Out Bruins for 1st Win of Season



NASHVILLE – October 22, 2024 – The drought is over! In a dazzling display of puck-stopping prowess, Juuse Saros slammed the door on the Boston Bruins, turning aside all 33 shots to power the Nashville Predators to a commanding 4-0 victory at a rocking Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.

The Finnish netminder was simply unbeatable, posting his first goose egg of the campaign and the 24th shutout of his stellar NHL career. After a nightmare start to the season that saw the Preds stumble out of the gate with five straight losses, Saros and company finally found their groove.

The offensive spark came from veteran center Ryan O’Reilly and young gun Luke Evangelista, who each lit the lamp and dished out a helper. Captain Roman Josi orchestrated the attack from the blue line, setting up two goals as Nashville buried the memories of being outscored 23-10 during their early-season slide.

With this statement win, the Predators (1-5-0) finally broke into the win column, giving their faithful fans something to “Fang Finger” about in Music City.

