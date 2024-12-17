Group of Diners in Spring Hill Pays it Forward with Large Holiday Tip

One group of diners in Spring Hill kept a tradition going this year by tipping large after a luncheon.

David Dutton brought together a group of friends for a meal during this busy holiday season and for a bigger purpose. Inspired years ago by a generous diner who would leave life-changing tips to servers in December, he created a group to do the same thing.

Sharing, “I saw someone do it one time four years ago, and I did it, and people will now reach out to me about doing it, and so people just enjoy. I have many repeat people come and also a lot of strangers will come and be a part of the lunch.”

The group collectively gave a $2,200 tip to their server at Kansha Japanese in Spring Hill, a relatively new restaurant, which is one of the reasons Dutton says he chose it. Dutton also shared that he likes to select locally owned restaurants, and past restaurants they have visited include Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery, W’Lin’s, and others.

Watch the video below of when Dutton surprised the server. Kansha Japanese is located at 4910 Main Street, Spring Hill in the former Tower 31 restaurant spot.

