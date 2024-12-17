Kroger Announces New Security Measures for Gift Card Theft

As the holiday season approaches, Kroger is taking proactive steps to ensure a safe shopping experience for its customers by implementing new security measures designed to combat gift card theft and fraud. These enhancements aim to provide peace of mind for customers during the busiest shopping period of the year.

Enhanced Security Measures: Kroger processes thousands of gift card transactions daily, and fraud incidents are very rare. Understanding the importance of security during the busy holiday season, Kroger has implemented a layered fraud deterrent strategy to protect our customers:

Locking Pegs: A highly visible solution, locking pegs ensure that customers can remove gift cards without associate assistance, enhancing both security and convenience. Kroger has rolled out locking pegs across all 91 stores in the Nashville division that includes Middle and East Tennessee, Southern Kentucky and North Alabama reinforcing its commitment to customer safety.

Layered Mitigation Strategy: Behind-the-scenes fraud deterrents work to ensure the integrity of gift card transactions.

Well-Supplied Stores: The stores are well-stocked to handle the high demand for gift cards, ensuring that customers can find exactly what they need, when they need it.

Additional Customer Support: If customers suspect suspicious gift card activity, Kroger encourages them to contact Customer Assistance at 1-866-544-8062 (select option 2 for gift card support) to open a case for research and response. Our team is dedicated to answering any questions and addressing concerns.

“Protecting our customers and their purchases is a top priority,” said Lauren Bell, Corporate Affairs Manager. “By introducing these measures, we are addressing potential vulnerabilities and ensuring our shoppers feel confident and secure when buying gift cards from our stores.”

