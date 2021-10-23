Governor Lee Declares Oct. 23 Gary Morris Day

In honor of October’s Red Ribbon Week, Tennessee’s Governor Bill Lee has issued a proclamation declaring October 23 a day of recognition for country and Broadway legend Gary Morris. In November, Morris will perform at the Franklin Theatre.

“I am both humbled and surprised by this honor from my adopted state of Tennessee. I have seen the ravages of drugs and have always been happy to donate my time to drug awareness and prevention. Thank you so much,” says Gary Morris.

“We honor Gary’s career and his work in the drug prevention education fields by marking October 23, the first day of Red Ribbon Week, as Gary Morris Day here in Tennessee. So, for all of your hard work Gary, I present to you the proclamation from the governor and wish you thanks for your work and congratulations on this honor,” says CMA CEO Sarah Trahern.

Though primarily recognized for his signature vocal talents and performing abilities, Morris uses his platform to shed light on and uplift underprivileged and vulnerable communities. His most recent partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Educational Foundation provides younger generations with the tools and education to help prevent drug use. Morris recently anchored the organization’s first virtual fundraisers during the pandemic, which raised over $150,000 in donations. Donated funds are being used to promote and support their arts, sports and extracurricular outreach educational campaigns across fifty cities in the U.S.

With an illustrious career behind him and boundless opportunity in front of him, there is no doubt that this platinum-selling singer has been an influence on Nashville’s country music scene. Morris has earned a plethora of musical accolades including, five #1’s and 16 Top 10 singles, a Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music “Song of the Year” award, a role in the New York epic production of Broadway’s “La Bohéme” with Linda Ronstadt and the iconic “Les Misérables,” as well as sold-out shows and stadium performances including singing for multiple US Presidents (Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H. W Bush and more). Morris boldly steps into the future of his career as he pushes the envelope, expands his platform, and brings support to communities and individuals in need.

Whether he is melting hearts with this voice and music, using his outdoor experience to teach others respect for the environment, encouraging the youth, or uplifting wounded servicemen and women through a difficult time in their lives, there is no doubt Gary Morris is impacting the world with his gifts and passion. As a testament to his relentless outreach, he is currently running a giveaway on his socials of autographed items to be sent to veterans and families, friends and supporters of veterans as we approach Veterans Day.