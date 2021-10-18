Gary Morris to Perform at the Franklin Theatre for Hometown Show

Academy of Country Music and Billboard award-winning legend Gary Morris is set to perform his career’s bestsellers, a selection of new music, and popular holiday classics at the Franklin Theatre on Tuesday, November 23.

Doors open one hour before the show. Gary shares his excitement for the upcoming show saying, “I always love returning to my old hometown, Franklin, and playing at the beautiful Franklin Theatre. This year I am pleased to have singer/songwriter extraordinaire, Pam Rose do a few numbers for the show and help kick off the holiday season.”

Thrilled to share a night of music, entertainment, and jolly cheer, Morris returns to mesmerize adoring fans three years after his last sold-out performance at the famed Franklin Theatre. The set will include his chart-toppers including, “Wind Beneath My Wings,” “The Love She Found in Me,” “Velvet Chains,” as well as hits from his thirteenth studio album, Sense of Pride.

Among five #1 and 16 Top 10 singles, a partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration Educational Foundation – spreading awareness and prevention of drug abuse, Morris now adds personality features to his professional profile, including spotlights on podcast programs including Country Music Made Me, and The Troubadour Podcast. Get in the mood for the holidays with critically acclaimed Country and Broadway legend.

Buy tickets here.