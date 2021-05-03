GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club Selects Outstanding Members for 2020

Members of the GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club recently selected an Outstanding Member of the Year and an Outstanding Rookie of the Year for 2020. The purpose of these awards is to promote volunteerism and give annual recognition to outstanding GFWC of TN members. The local club re-introduced this opportunity this year. These names have been submitted to the GFWC of TN to be considered for the overall state awards.

Judging criteria is based on GFWC activities (75%), other community activities (15%), and home, family, self-enrichment, talents and individuality (10%).

Tina Majors was selected as the Outstanding Member of the Year. She joined the local GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club in 2015. During the time frame covered in the nomination, she finalized the 2020 Amethyst Affair, communicated with members and prospects regarding meetings and projects, organized a children’s chalk art contest, assisted with a school supply drive, provided food during the Remember our Heroes Day on 9/11, organized Thinking of You and Valentine cards for local senior living facilities, among other involvement. She currently serves as the Vice-President and Communications/Publicity Chair, issuing press releases and scheduling social media posts for the club. She is a local Realtor, and is active with the Williamson County Association of Realtors and serves as a Trustee on the GFWC Realtor Good Works Foundation.

Barbara Pisano was selected as the Outstanding Rookie of the Year. Barbara joined the local GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club in 2019. During the time frame covered in the nomination, she moved from Co-President into her current President’s position, overseeing monthly meetings—agendas, guest speakers, locations—no easy task during a year of COVID! She initiated communication with members in an effort to increase participation and involvement. She participated in a variety of projects, including raising funds for Preventing Veteran Suicide, preparing laundry packets for families staying at the Vanderbilt Critical Care Tower, coordinated a drop site in her neighborhood for the school supply drive, donated baby blankets to March of Dimes for NICU babies, purchased clothing for adopted Christmas family, signed cards for senior citizens, and more. Fairly new to our area, Barbara is retired and is very active in her 55 plus community, Southern Springs.

The GFWC is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Membership is open to those who seek friendship, fun, and fulfillment through community involvement. Meetings for the local club take place on the first Monday of each month (except for Labor Day). Due to COVID, time and location may vary. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.