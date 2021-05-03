Photo of the Day: May 3, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Pinewood Kitchen & Mercantile.

Pinewood Kitchen is located at 4951 Hwy 48 North in Nunnelly, TN.

Pinewood Kitchen is a true farm-to-table restaurant (or as Mee says “this is a table on the farm”) that pays homage to the small, rustic town of Pinewood, Tennessee.

Learn more at pinewoodkitchenandmercantile.com.

