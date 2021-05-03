Delta Bound Southern Food Joint Closes in Spring Hill

Delta Bound Southern Food Joint, on Main Street in Spring Hill, has closed.

Known for their southern food and smoked meats, the local restaurant had a loyal customer base and recently celebrated six years in business. Unfortunately, the anniversary of the restaurant was also their last day in business.

Restaurant owners Jessica and Stacey Mobley shared the news via Facebook.

“It’s been wonderful serving y’all and building relationships with so many of you. It should serve as a testament to your loyalty that last year when so many small businesses were unsure how long they could keep the lights on, Delta Bound had one of its best years since 2015. YOU did that, and our staff and family couldn’t be more grateful.”

In talking about why they chose to close the Spring Hill restaurant, the Mobleys stated they were looking for a slower pace and quieter lifestyle and will move to their hometown in Louisana.

For those who have unredeemed gift cards, they will accept the gift cards at their new Louisiana location or towards swag – t-shirts or other items. The Louisiana restaurant is expected to open in July 2021.

