Gallatin City Council Member Resigns Following Accusations of Bullying

On Tuesday, Gallatin City Council member, Eileen George, unexpectedly resigned after claiming another council member bullied her.

During the June 4 city council meeting, George of District 2, accused Pascal Jouvence of District 3, his wife and his supporters of bullying and harassment through social media, texts, voicemails, and even physical confrontations.

“Some examples, on the website, a wall of shame plastered throughout social media with my photo on it. Text messages, one message suggested ‘it would have been better if my mother had aborted me.’ Social media, claims that I am only in this for personal financial gain,” George said.

George said that her business partner at Golden Girls in Real Estate “in tears and shared the stress from the attacks on social media.” The councilwoman says she has also made a police report relating to the matter.

“I am submitting my resignation tonight. I am not a quitter, but I will pursue a more peaceful role in my life. Thank you.”

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown said during the meeting that she appreciates George and hopes she reconsiders but understands her decision. She also shared the following Facebook post:

