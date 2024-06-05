American Idol Alum Mandisa’s Cause of Death Revealed

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Mandisa

Mandisa’s cause of death has been revealed, reports People Magazine.

According to an autopsy acquired by People, the GRAMMY award-winning singer died of complications due to class III obesity. The manner of death is listed as natural.

The singer was found deceased at her Franklin home on April 18th by friends. People shared that Mandisa was last known alive approximately three weeks earlier. Mandisa was 47 years old. In April, the Franklin Police Department, which was investigating her death, stated, “At this time, there is no indication the death was the result of suspicious or criminal activity.”

Mandisa won a Grammy for her album “Overcomer” at the 56th GRAMMY Awards. She also competed on Season 5 of American Idol and finished in the Top 10. When she attended Fisk University, Mandisa was a member of the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

