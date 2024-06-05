Frutta Bowls and Saladworks Opens Soon in Spring Hill

Saladworks, a fast-casual entree salad franchise, and Frutta Bowls, a restaurant concept structured around specialty Açai bowls, will finally open their locations in Spring Hill. The concept initially announced it would open on March 8th but quickly retracted the date due to a delay.

The official opening date will be Friday, June 7th, at 5201 Port Royal Road. A grand opening event will welcome the community, and 20% of the proceeds on opening day will go to support The Well Outreach food pantry. Store hours listed on the website are Monday through Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm, and Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm.

The new restaurant focuses on salad and Açai bowl customization through its array of over 60 fresh, flavorful, and healthy ingredients – allowing guests to create a meal as original as they are. In addition to a wide array of chef-created signature recipes, Saladworks, and Frutta Bowls offer create-your-own options, including salads, wraps, soups, bowls, smoothies, toasts, protein bites, and more.

Maryanne and Paul Goldsmith, a dynamic husband-and-wife team, are the proud owners and operators of the newly launched co-branded restaurant. With a strong commitment to community involvement, the Goldsmiths have diverse backgrounds enriching their latest venture. Paul established a fundraising company in 2017 focused on supporting non-profit organizations, and Maryanne has been passionately teaching music for over two decades. Already well-established in the community through their local gym, Burn Boot Camp, the Goldsmiths now look to expand their positive impact by introducing a health-focused dining option to the area.

Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the new local restaurant offers online ordering and delivery through third-party delivery services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash. Guests can join the Saladworks Rewards program and download the app for exclusive, members-only rewards, special offers, and guest perks. In addition, a full array of Catering options are available to feed any size group with fresh, flavorful and nutritious menu items – from in-home gatherings to office parties or special events – including food-safe, individual packaged meals.

For more information, please visit www.saladworks.com, www.fruttabowls.com, or call (615) 524-2096.

