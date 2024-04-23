Free Chicken Salad for Moms this Mother’s Day at Chicken Salad Chick

April 17, 2024 – Chicken Salad Chick the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is honoring mothers everywhere with a special promotion. On Friday, May 10, all of Chicken Salad Chick’s 250+ locations will be offering a buy one Large Quick Chick and get another absolutely free!

This exclusive BOGO offer allows guests to indulge in the brand’s made-from-scratch chicken salads while celebrating the incredible mothers in their lives. Chicken Salad Chick’s Large Quick Chicks are the perfect addition to your Mother’s Day spread – and they are delicious for any meal of the day. In addition to this deal, all Chicken Salad Chick restaurants will be celebrating mothers all month long with its ‘Month of Mom’ promotion, where guests who scan their receipts on Friday via the Craving Credits app will receive a free drink every day for the month of May.

Made fresh from scratch every day, Quick Chicks are Chicken Salad Chick’s grab and go packages available in all chicken salad flavors, pimento cheese and egg salad. Serving four to five people, Large Quick Chicks provide a variety of options to please a variety of family members and friends. From their savory selections to those with a sweet twist, Chicken Salad Chick has a flavor that will please everyone in the family. An easy, ready-to-go meal, Quick Chicks can be picked up any time from all Chicken Salad Chick restaurants and can even be ordered in the drive-thru.

Check your local Chicken Salad Chick restaurant for operation hours. Chicken Salad Chick’s Mother’s Day event is Friday, May 10. Promotion is one-day only, limit three per customer while supplies last. (All Chicken Salad Chicks are closed on Sundays).

For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

Source: Chicken Salad Chick

More Eat & Drink News