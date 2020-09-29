Franktown Open Hearts Hosts Virtual Fundraiser Sept 29

Franktown Open Hearts “We’re In This Together” Annual Fundraising Dinner goes virtual on Tuesday, September 29th from 7 p – 8 p.

Franktown serves approximately 170 school-age children, living in government-subsidized or low-income housing. They provide a nutritious meal, educational programming, and character-building activities to school-age children weekday afternoons/evenings during the school year; weekdays during the summer months; along with vocational training and experiences on Saturdays throughout the year.

Since COVID-19 set in, Franktown has seen a tremendous increase in need – especially with food. They typically serve over 10,000 meals to children each year.

When schools closed in March, Franktown stepped in to fill the gap and served over 5,000 meals in that nine-week period alone. And during this time that demand was at an all-time high, Franktown experienced a decrease in budgeted income – including loss of individual, corporate, and church support.

The silent auction is live now on the website www.franktownopenhearts.com.

Register for the virtual dinner here.

ABOUT FRANKTOWN OPEN HEARTS

Founded in 2005, Franktown Open Hearts was originally established to serve children in the inner-city communities of Franklin, TN. Because Franklin and Williamson County are recognized as one of the most affluent areas in the state of Tennessee, most people don’t even realize public housing developments exist in this area. This results in the residents, and particularly the youth, being underserved with regards to social and academic resources.

