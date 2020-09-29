Register for TACRAO Virtual College Fair Webinars

Students can now register for the Tennessee Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (TACRAO) Virtual College Fair.

A total of six sessions will take place. Two of those will be for students in the Middle Tennessee region, however any student who is unable to attend the session for his/her region is welcome to register for additional meetings.

Students are encouraged to register for multiple 45-minute blocks to hear from as many colleges and universities as possible. Each block will have representatives from six colleges or universities. Each day will have three blocks students may watch.

To register for a session, visit the West Tennessee Virtual Schedule, Middle Tennessee Virtual Schedule or East Tennessee Virtual Schedule. After registering, students will receive a unique Zoom webinar link.

Webinar Dates and Times